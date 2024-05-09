WBM Technologies Brings an International Technology Award to Western Canada

Prairie Based IT Provider Named Best Service Desk Organization Globally for 2024

DENVER, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - WBM Technologies LP (WBM) is excited to announce that it has been honoured with an International award as the "Global Best Service and Support Organization" by the Help Desk Institute (HDI). The Help Desk institute is the leading voice of the Enterprise Service Desk Industry around the world, and they announced their selection of WBM Technologies at the recent SupportWorld Live conference held in Denver, Colorado. The HDI Global Service and Support Awards recognize the individuals, teams, and organizations that have achieved and maintained the highest standards of excellence in technical support and service management available worldwide.

The Best Service and Support Organization award recognizes teams that have achieved the highest standards of excellence in service and support, and evaluation is based on maturity, innovation and efforts made to provide a stellar customer experience, as well as how people, process, and technology together have improved service and overcome challenges presented to the organization.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 HDI Global Service and Support awards. All of the winners showcase the best of the best of our industry," said Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI.

"We are honoured to be recognized by HDI as the 2024 Best Service and Support Organization globally. This award is a reflection of the exceptional talent and relentless dedication to excellence within our Enterprise Service Desk team and the skilled individuals across our teams at WBM," states Esther Pham, Director of Enterprise Service Desk at WBM Technologies. "Each day, we are driven by a commitment to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the customers we serve every day. I wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to each of the amazing people who have rallied around us as part of our client community, it is your trust and belief in our team that provides us opportunities to innovate and enhance our services. Your unique needs and challenges inspire our solutions, and this award represents our shared success."

As WBM's client community grows, we are proud to uphold our standard of excellence for service and support, while continuing to adapt and innovate to meet the needs of our growing client community and changing business landscapes.

About WBM Technologies

WBM Technologies is a Western Canadian leader in the provision of managed and outcomes-driven information technology solutions. We deliver business results across multiple practice areas including Data & Security, End User Computing, Modern Workplace Enablement, Managed Print Solutions, and 24x7x365 Enterprise Service Desk. Through the ongoing management and governance of these solutions, WBM Technologies is delivering a world-class technology experience.

Established May 1, 1950, WBM operates from Infrastructure Operation Centers located in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. We employ a team of over 500 IT professionals across Canada who are motivated to make a difference with our clients and within our communities through ongoing and impactful partnerships together.

More information is available at www.wbm.ca.

About HDI

For more than 35 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

More information is available at www.thinkhdi.com.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

