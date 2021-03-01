WBE Canada Launches "WBE Canada Magazine"

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is thrilled to announce the launch of WBE Canada Magazine… a free quarterly publication designed to empower Canadian women entrepreneurs and inspire Canada's corporate and government organizations in their supplier diversity initiatives. This is a magazine for every women-owned business, every entrepreneur, every organization and partner who believes in the crucial role diversity, inclusion and supplier diversity play in the economic recovery of Canada.

"2020 became a defining year for Canada's women-owned businesses faced with unforeseen challenges, affecting their livelihoods as well as their personal and family life. 2020 also provided new opportunities for inspired innovation and alternative choices as Canadian corporations and governments saw first hand the knowledge and resourcefulness that women entrepreneurs could bring to their supply chains. WBE Canada Magazine is the perfect platform to present what we have witnessed first hand… to showcase the innovation, resilience and courage of Canadian women entrepreneurs and feature the real impact of supplier diversity on their success and growth," said Silvia Pencak, President of WBE Canada.

WBE Canada continues to bring women-owned businesses together with corporate and government entities to pave the way for recovery and growth of the Canadian economy. As our communities grow, we are committed to continuing to lead through knowledge, advocacy and a shared sense of purpose and be the voice of inspiration for all women entrepreneurs and corporate and government leaders. And the WBE Canada Magazine will do just that - it will connect, inform and inspire our communities.

What can you expect?

An informative guide to what's happening with Canadian women-owned businesses

to what's happening with Canadian women-owned businesses Engaging and thought-provoking articles on the future of Supplier Diversity in Canada

on the future of Supplier Diversity in The latest news from Canada's corporate and government leaders on economic recovery post-Covid and how Canadian WBEs can be a part of the wave

from corporate and government leaders on economic recovery post-Covid and how Canadian WBEs can be a part of the wave The latest events, opportunities and celebrations within the WBE Canada community

WBE Canada Magazine will publish quarterly with the first edition arriving in inboxes today, for all our current newsletter subscribers.

Not on our list? To receive the current magazine issue and all future editions, subscribe HERE.

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization working closely with corporations and governments advocating for inclusion of Canadian WBEs in supply chains across Canada and abroad. To ensure diversity in supply chains WBE Canada works closely with its Corporate and Government members to provide necessary support and resources to help establish and develop supplier diversity initiatives. Explore our Corporate/Government membership here.

