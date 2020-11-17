WBE Canada Launches New Government Member Pilot Program

Supporting Canadian public organizations to adopt supplier diversity

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - WBE Canada (Women Business Enterprises Canada Council) announced during its 11th Annual Conference the launch of its pilot " Government Membership Program " designed to encourage Canada's public institutions to formally adopt supplier diversity as a way forward to grow the Canadian economy.

Being WBE Canada's "Government Member" enables participating public organizations to access our WBE Database - list of certified Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs), WBE Canada Toolbox - member area with information and resources to support supplier diversity programs and Supplier Diversity Accelerator - a customized training and consulting support. WBE Canada also provides numerous networking opportunities throughout the year to connect buyers and suppliers.

WBE Canada has been working closely with large corporations in various industries since 2009 and in 2016 they welcomed their first public service member - City of Toronto. Since then, more public organizations have joined the movement - BDC, Government of Canada, EDC and City of Brampton.

While Canada's public organizations have continued to recognize that diversity and inclusion drive growth and innovation and that entrepreneurship and innovation are key to Canada's continuing economic growth and prosperity, the Covid-19 pandemic has in fact, exemplified these realities. Multiple studies confirm what we all guessed – women and women-owned businesses were hit harder by pandemic than other businesses.

To support the inclusion of WBEs in supply chains across the country during the pandemic and the recovery, the WBE Canada Board of Directors made the decision to introduce a new pilot - Government Membership - to encourage government organizations across Canada to adopt supplier diversity programming and commit to making a difference for Canadian women-owned businesses.

In the words of Silvia Pencak, President of WBE Canada, "It is time for Canada to include more Canadian women-owned businesses in supply chains across our country!"

For more information about the pilot Government Membership program please visit www.WBECanada.ca/membership

ABOUT WBE CANADA

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization with a mission to empower Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) with equal access to corporate and public procurement domestically and globally. WBE Canada also works with corporations and public service organizations to help them establish and improve their supplier diversity initiatives. To learn more visit www.WBECanada.ca

