WBE Canada Launches Canadian Women Brand Logo to Support Canadian Women-Owned Businesses

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is proud to launch - Canadian Women Brand - a logo that will play an important role in the recovery and growth of Canadian women entrepreneurs, a logo that identifies that a product or service is made (or offered) by a Canadian women-owned business.

Though this first set of data seems impressive, the actual impact of COVID-19 on women-owned businesses presents a concerning picture. 61% of Women owned businesses reported loss of contracts, customers and clients. In contrast, 34% of other businesses across Canada reported cancellation of contracts2. In addition, women in the workforce, including women entrepreneurs, have been impacted to a much greater degree by the challenges brought on by the COVID Pandemic such as the sudden changes in childcare, education and eldercare.

"The challenging past year, which has disproportionately impacted women, has made it more clear than ever that women still face unique and systemic barriers to starting and growing their business. The support and targeted services offered by WBE Canada to empower women entrepreneurs and women business owners with the tools they need to succeed today, and in the years to come, are more important than ever", said Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"WBE Canada is steadfast in its commitment to the growth and success of Canadian women-owned businesses. The Canadian Women Brand Logo, as a visual tool, aims to identify goods and services made by and provided by verified Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs)", said Silvia Pencak, President of WBE Canada. "On behalf of Canadian WBEs I want to encourage consumers and buyers within corporate and government supply chains to support women-owned businesses during the recovery and growth of the Canadian economy."

Canada's women-owned businesses need your support and this is where WBE Canada's Canadian Women Brand Logo steps in. When you buy a product with this logo on it or give an opportunity to a women-owned business with the logo on their website, you are directly contributing to the growth of women-owned businesses in Canada, you are a champion and you are making a difference.

From personal shopping and gift baskets or an event memento to larger contracts and inclusion in your company's supply chain - there is so much you could do. Look for the Canadian Women Brand logo next time you have to make a purchase or are making a decision on your RFP.

"Buying products and services made in Canada and made by women-owned businesses is essential to the economic stability of families, communities and the recovery and growth of the Canadian economy. The Canadian Women Brand Logo is a great initiative by WBE Canada and is a major step to identifying and supporting the vital businesses provided by WBEs . By consciously purchasing products and services made by women-owned businesses, money is put back into local economies where the impact will be the greatest" said Maryse Benhoff, Chair WBE Canada Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC).

Buying from women-owned businesses is good for the economy. It's good for our communities. It's good for Canada.

Learn more about the Canadian Women Brand.

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization working closely with corporations and governments advocating for inclusion of Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in supply chains across Canada and abroad. To ensure diversity in supply chains WBE Canada works closely with its Corporate and Government members to provide necessary training and support to help establish and develop supplier diversity initiatives. Explore our Corporate/Government membership here.

Is your business majority owned, managed and controlled by a woman/women? Learn how to certify your business as WBE (Women Business Enterprise).

