WBE Canada Hosts Breakfast with Brands® Cross Border Connection event at 2023 WBENC National Conference in Nashville, TN

After a two year absence during the pandemic, WBE Canada is excited to be hosting its much anticipated and highly regarded Breakfast with Brands® Cross Border Connection event March 21st at this year's WBENC National Conference being held March 21-23rd in Nashville, TN.

Breakfast With Brands® events are designed to be educational and informative, providing greater access to procurement networks for women-owned businesses looking to succeed in corporate supply chains. This year's event will bring together Canadian women-owned businesses attending WBENC and corporate organizations from both Canada and the US.

Sponsored by Trade Commissioner Service, Global Affairs Canada, WBE Canada's Breakfast with Brands® Cross Border Connection will highlight the benefits of certification and the opportunities that are open to Canadian WBEs in the highly anticipated and international setting of WBENC's annual conference. During the event, certified women suppliers will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with corporate buyers to build strategic business partnerships and develop business relationships in the US.

A truly unique Canadian kick-off to the 2023 WBENC National Conference, Breakfast with Brands® Cross Border Connection takes place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Centre, Monday March 21st 8:00-10:30 am CDT.

Participating Corporations: Accenture, AON, BASF, GM, Magna, Merck, RBC, Sanofi, Sony, UPS and more to be confirmed

Event Benefits

Build meaningful relationships with purchasing representatives and women-owned businesses

Experience the impressive network of corporations and organizations that partner with WBE Canada

Meet one-on-one with corporate buyers during "Meet the Buyer" roundtables

Complete six months of sales prospecting in one day

Who Should Attend

WBE Canada Certified Women-Owned Businesses

Supplier diversity and purchasing representatives of corporations and government entities looking to diversity their supply chain and buy from Canadian women-owned businesses

WBE Canada's Partner organizations

Women who are interested in strategic business partnerships and developing professional business relationships in the US

About WBE Canada

Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization working closely with corporations and government organizations advocating for inclusion of Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in supply chains across Canada and abroad. To ensure diversity in supply chains WBE Canada works closely with its Corporate and Government members to provide necessary training and support to help establish and develop supplier diversity initiatives. Explore our Corporate/Government membership here .

