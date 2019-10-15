Waypoint Investment Partners Launches All Weather Liquid Alternative Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Waypoint Investment Partners is pleased to announce the launch of the firm's first liquid alternative mutual fund, the Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund (WAY301 for front-end load accounts and WAY303 for fee-based accounts), managed by Partner and Portfolio Manager, Ryan Marr and Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Bill Webb.

The All Weather strategy is a portfolio of capital distributors and capital compounders combined with a put option overlay to reduce the impact of market drawdowns. The strategy has delivered solid returns since inception, demonstrating strong portfolio growth and capital preservation.

"The Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund is built to limit volatility and downside versus traditional funds. As part of an asset mix, this Fund can help diversify portfolios and improve investment outcomes, regardless of market direction. While alternative funds have long been offered to retail investors in the U.S. and Europe, we are excited to offer this through investment advisors at bank-owned and independent dealers in Canada", said Ryan Marr.

The Waypoint All Weather Alternative Fund is the only liquid alternative fund Waypoint intends to bring to market in 2019.

ABOUT WAYPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, foundations and institutional clients. With a team of 13 experienced industry professionals, Waypoint delivers unique and proprietary products and services. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces.

