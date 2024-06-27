Wayne Myles Acquires Common Shares of NL2 Capital Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Wayne Myles ("Myles") announces that he, together with his joint actors, has acquired 450,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of NL2 Capital Inc. (TSXV: NLII.P) ("NL2"), with its head office at 1300-1969 Upper Water Street, McInnes Cooper Tower – Purdy's Wharf, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3J 3R7, representing approximately 2.37% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding. Myles is a Director, Member of the Audit Committee and is Board Chairperson of NL2.

Between June 21, 2024 and June 26, 2024, Myles and his joint actors acquired 450,000 Common Shares in the open market on the TSX Venture Exchange with purchase prices between $0.095 and $0.10 per share, for total consideration of $44,950 (the "Transaction"). The Common Shares acquired in the Transaction represent approximately 2.37% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Before the Transaction, Myles and his joint actors collectively controlled 2,500,000 Common Shares representing 13.18% of the outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, Myles and his joint actors own and control 2,950,000 Common Shares or 15.54% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the Transaction was for investment purposes. Myles and his joint actors may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of securities of NL2, depending on market and other conditions.

Further details on the information above concerning Myles may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR+ or by contacting Chris Dobbin, President, CEO & CFO of NL2 Capital Inc. at [email protected] or 902-401-9480.

SOURCE Wayne Myles