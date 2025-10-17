WAYNE BROWNLEE PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS OF ZYUS LIFE SCIENCES CORPORATION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SASKATOON, SK , Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 16, 2025, Mr. Wayne Brownlee (the "acquiror") entered into an agreement in respect of a loan (the "Loan") to ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS Inc."), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to which the acquiror advanced to Zyus Inc. a total of $1.5 million in separate tranches prior to October 16, 2025. In connection with the Loan, the Company has agreed to grant 2,173,913 warrants ("Warrants") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to the acquiror as a loan bonus (the "Loan Bonus Warrants"), subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Loan Bonus Warrants will have an expiry date two years from the date of issuance (subject to certain acceleration provisions) and an exercise price of $0.69 per Common Shares. The issuance of the Loan Bonus Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Immediately prior to the transaction described above, the acquiror owned and controlled 4,154,077 Common Shares and 5,587,882 Warrants, (526,315 Warrants with an expiry of August 26, 2026 and an exercise price of $1.30 per Common Share, 4,875,000 Warrants with an expiry date of March 28, 2027 and an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share and 186,567 Warrants with an expiry date of June 27, 2027 and an exercise price of $0.95) (collectively, "Existing Warrants"), representing approximately 11.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (representing the acquiror's security holdings percentage).The acquiror's security holding percentage on a partially diluted basis as disclosed in the April 15, 2025 early warning report (12.35%) was stated in error. The correct security holding percentage on a partially diluted basis as at April 15, 2025 was 11.51%.

After giving effect to the issuance of the Loan Bonus Warrants upon approval of the TSXV, the acquiror will own and exercise control over 4,154,077 Common Shares and 7,761,795 Warrants (consisting of 5,587,882 Existing Warrants and 2,173,913 Loan Bonus Warrants), representing a security holding percentage of 13.87% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, representing an increase of 2.36% from the acquiror's security holding percentage as at April 15, 2025.

The acquiror's transaction was made for investment purposes. The acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and may dispose of any or all of securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities of the Company, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

An early warning report will be filed by the acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact the acquiror at 204-407 Downey Road, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4L8; telephone: (306) 242-2357

