Waverley Pharma Acquires US based Pharmacy

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Waverley Pharma Inc. ("Waverley Pharma" or the "Company") (TSXV: WAVE), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that effective September 18, 2024, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the membership interests of C&R Pharmacy LLC ("C&R Pharmacy"), an independent pharmacy located in West Liberty, Ohio. The total consideration paid for C&R Pharmacy was US$450,000, with up to an additional US$60,000 to be paid after one year, if certain performance metrics are met.

"Although Waverley Pharma's main focus continues to be drug development, this transaction provides immediate revenue with the possibility of future growth," said Larry Thiessen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We look forward to supporting the C&R team as they continue to provide excellent customer service to the local community.

Waverley Pharma intends to finance the acquisition of C&R Pharmacy with current working capital on hand.

About Waverley Pharma

Waverley Pharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of safe and effective therapeutics. For more information on Waverley Pharma please visit www.waverleypharma.com.

About C&R Pharmacy

C&R Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy located in West Liberty, Ohio. Established in 2003, C&R is committed to patient care by providing speedy delivery and affordable prescriptions on name brand and generic medications. As a caring and respectful pharmacy, C&R focuses on customer service to improve the patient healthcare experience.

For further information contact: Haaris Uddin, Chief Financial Officer by phone: 204-478-5609 or by E-mail: [email protected], or visit www.waverleypharma.com