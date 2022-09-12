Wavemaker wins Sun Life Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Wavemaker, the growth focused agency named 2021 Silver Agency of the Year by Strategy is excited to announce that they've been appointed as the new media agency of record for Sun Life and will handle their media strategy, buying, and planning in Canada. The appointment, following a competitive agency review, is effective immediately.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of wealth solutions and customize health programs to Clients. Sun Life and its partners have operations in Canada and key markets worldwide.

Chris Hewitt, Chief Marketing Officer of Sun Life Canada, said "We are excited to partner with Wavemaker. This partnership is an important step in our marketing transformation journey. Wavemaker has a proven ability to deliver robust and data-driven marketing media strategies, along with an eagerness to push the boundaries and drive innovation. As we continue to scale up our focus on digital media and marketing strategies, we'll team up to deliver more marketing impact with Clients, prospects, and partners while continuing to strengthen our performance-based culture."

Ryan Webber, CEO Wavemaker Canada added: "We are extremely thrilled and honored to be chosen by Sun Life to handle their media business moving forward. Sun Life Canada has been very transparent in their goals for ambitious growth and performance as they diversify their services and offering to Canadians. Our provocative approach and willingness to push boundaries has resonated and we are excited to partner together to grow their business."

Wavemaker has had strong business success in the last 24 months, with the addition of a number of new economy and growth category clients including Audible, Beiersdorf, Corby Spirit & Wine and Square. With a point of view and agility for the future, the agency has been partnering with like-minded challenger brands to provoke growth through media, content and technology solutions, scaled through the support of GroupM.

