Waveland's Songs for Seniors Returns for its 4th Year, Bringing Canadian Music to Seniors Nationwide

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian nonprofit Waveland, a subsidiary of Arts Help , is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved program, Songs for Seniors . Made possible in part by funding from the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program , this initiative continues to uplift spirits and foster community connections among seniors across the country.

The fourth installment of Songs for Seniors promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Taking place at Chartwell Lakeshore Burlington, the concerts will kick off on May 14th, with subsequent performances every Tuesday for a total of 10 events. This year's series will feature talented Canadian musicians delivering a blend of original compositions and popular hits from the 60s to the 90s.

Del Charles, VP of programming at Arts Help says: "The concerts are designed to give seniors access to new music, and help them continue to build on their social networks. With the generous support of the Government of Canada, we can continue to provide this important service to seniors across Canada." The concerts will be broadcasted live via Waveland's youtube page, allowing seniors and long-term care homes from coast to coast to participate.

For more information and to access the virtual event, click here .

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian non profit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene. We believe that experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities. Our mission is to help make Canada the incubator for musical talent and contribute towards building more vibrant, positive, and inclusive communities.

About New Horizons for Seniors Program

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grants and contributions program. It provides funding for projects that make a difference in the lives of seniors and in their communities.

Follow Seniors in Canada on Facebook for the latest information on programs, initiatives and services for seniors, caregivers and their families.

SOURCE Waveland

For further information: Del Charles at [email protected]