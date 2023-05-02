Waveland Launches Video Campaign for PHAC's Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge, in collaboration with Canadian singer/songwriter Chris Clute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvzxfRSs_Vg

According to Statistics Canada, Canadian men from visible minority groups between 18 and 60 years of age are currently the least likely to get their booster shots. This can lead to increased risk of contracting COVID-19 for them and their loved ones.

"The reasons behind this disparity aren't entirely clear, but one thing is: men need booster shots just as much as everyone else." says Waveland's chief executive director Del Mahabadi, "We need to be doing more to encourage them to learn more about booster shots and equipping them with information they need to make the best decisions for their health. A campaign like this can help us do just that, and we are pleased to create this for that reason."

The campaign features a song called "Listen 2 U" by Canadian singer/songwriter Chris Clute, which was the winner of Waveland's nationwide Canadian song contest for the campaign.

"When we wrote this song, it was at a time where I'd been losing touch with some of my close friends." says Canadian singer/songwriter Chris Clute, "Not falling out of big arguments, we'd just been kind of drifting apart. I think it's so important to reach out and maintain those relationships. Having those close relationships, with people who make us feel safe to open up to, are crucial to maintaining our mental and physical health. This is something I'm still trying to remember and implement in my own life."

The Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge encouraged individuals and/or groups across Canada to help promote vaccine confidence in their communities.

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene. We believe that experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities. waveland.ca

About Chris Clute

Throughout the last year, Chris Clute has been paving his way towards the release of his debut album "Homesick Holiday". The album featured 10 songs and 2 interludes, coming together to give his fans a cinematic and immersive listening experience. On top of crafting and developing his skills as a songwriter, Chris has been learning from the greats and has been building his confidence on stage with his band to deliver an electrifying and engaging show leaving people feeling welcomed and accepted. As a before and after school care leader for school age kids in Vancouver, Clute preaches and teaches inclusivity and community, which is a big part of his life and career as a musician. From singing the anthem for the 2021 Vancouver Canucks Home Opener to selling out the railway club for an electrifying original set, Chris is a born performer and can't help but share his craft.

www.youtube.com/@chrisclute2302

About Public Health Agency of Canada's Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge

The Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge encourages individuals and/or groups across Canada to help promote vaccine confidence in their communities. They invited organizations across Canada to submit their community-driven information proposals for creative and innovative projects that engaged diverse audiences.

https://bit.ly/41Tyx6Y

For further information: contact Del at [email protected]