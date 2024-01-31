Waveland Canada Partners with Oxford Properties Group to Present Black History Month Arts and Culture Celebration in Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Waveland Canada, a subsidiary of Arts Help, proudly announces a captivating celebration in partnership with Oxford Properties Group, set to illuminate the rich contributions and achievements of Black Canadians in the arts and culture sphere. This dynamic event will take place at 130 Adelaide St. W and promises an engaging experience for all attendees. This inclusive event is open to all and admission is free, inviting individuals from all walks of life to partake in this special celebration. Guests can register online to attend by visiting here.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Oxford Properties Group in presenting this multifaceted celebration honoring the extraordinary achievements of Black Canadians in arts and culture," expressed VP of Programming Del Charles, "This event embodies unity, creativity, and the enduring legacy of the Black community in Canada."

In addition to the collaborative efforts of Waveland Canada and Oxford Properties Group, this event receives generous support from esteemed sponsors including FACTOR, City of Toronto's Music Office, and the Canadian Race Association. Their contributions further underscore the significance of recognizing and celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry of Black Canadians.

Details at a Glance:

Event: Black History Month Arts and Culture Celebration

Location: 130 Adelaide St. W, Richmond-Adelaide Centre,

Date: February 1st, 2024

Time: 5pm-10pm

Admission: Free, registration is required .

About Waveland

Waveland, a non-profit music organization based in Canada and a subsidiary of Arts Help, is dedicated to fostering the growth of the Canadian music scene.

waveland.ca

About Arts Help

Founded on the principle of art making the world a better place, Arts Help is the largest digital art publisher, with a community of 20 million members. As a nonprofit organization, Arts Help partners with large institutions to develop impactful projects and programming. We believe art is a vehicle for social change.

https://www.artshelp.com/

About Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford") is a leading global real estate investor, developer and manager. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$85 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

