Wave Petunias Highlights 3 Planting Practices to Add Color to Your Curb Appeal

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., June 6, 2023 /CNW/ -- It's well-documented that touching, smelling, or even looking at flowers can create a sense of wellness. So with that in mind, the next logical step is creatively planting vibrant petunias in different areas around the home.

Petunias boast easy, spreading color to turn any corner of the yard, patio, or porch into a work of art. This article covers three easy strategies for planting them anywhere that needs a splash of vibrant natural color.

1. Plant Petunias as Groundcover

Petunias are known for their unique ground-hugging carpet of color. Groundcover petunias are low-growing, and a single plant can cover an area up to four feet. Additionally, spreading petunias are exceptionally tolerant of heat, meaning they're an ideal low-maintenance option for those who don't have time to tend to their gardens daily.

Plant them strategically to enjoy the maximum color impact! Some ideal areas include walkways, along driveways, the perimeter of a patio area, and along fence lines or water features.

2. Hang Colorful Baskets Near Entryways

Bring a smile to your neighbors' by adding a hanging basket near doors and garages or any other areas that are visible on a daily basis. Featuring three striking colors, a vibrant South Beach-inspired petunia mixture incorporates an array of red, violet and coral shades that complement each other beautifully. As they grow, they will "spill" over the sides of a hanging basket and create a dramatic, dynamic display of color.

Another advantage of hanging baskets is that they don't require ground space, making them perfect for anyone without a large outdoor garden area!

3. Containers Bring Big Color to Spaces of All Sizes

Sometimes all that's needed is a subtle "pop" of lively color to create an inspired space. Container planting provides control over the size and shape of the flower display and is one of the quickest, most efficient ways to add colorful petunias where they're needed.

When evaluating container options, the Easy Wave collection is a popular choice among experienced and novice planters. These durable spreading petunias come in many colors and are always in style.

Create a Lasting Impact with Vibrant, Living Color

Since its debut in 1995, Wave® Petunias has been the leader in providing gardeners worldwide with easy, spreading color. Today, they offer several colors and styles that allow everyone to create the garden showcase they've always wanted.

Try the easy-to-use locater tool today to find a retailer and discover the difference petunias can make to a home's curb appeal.

