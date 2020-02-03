Watt International Inc. expands its service offering with the purchase of Communiqué Incentives Inc.

Watt International continues to be recognized for their innovative thinking and integrated offerings. Results-oriented creative solutions that build brand value and enhance customer affinity have positioned the company as an industry leader. Both companies share a common vision of delivering remarkable end-user experiences. This acquisition will expand offerings for their clients. Watt International has a 53-year legacy of building shopper-focused retail experiences that lead their categories and deliver business success. Through the acquisition of Communiqué Incentives, Watt International builds its bench-strength, leveraging Communiqué Incentives' 37-year history in delivering more event-based, interactive experiences that will drive brand differentiation through more disruptive customer engagement programs.

Vince Guzzi, Managing Partner of Watt International says, "We are beyond thrilled to see this partnership come to life. We'll be able to offer even more compelling end-to-end solutions to our clients, building from solid strategies and framed in shopper-centric store experiences. This is timely as retail stores continue to evolve towards being more immersive and event-based."

Lindsay Rudyk, President of Communiqué Incentives, says, "Under our new partnership with Watt, we can take our legacy of building engaging and memorable programs to the next level. Together, we will be best-in-class in bringing great ideas to life."

Watt International Inc. is an integrated retail agency, with over 50 years' experience working in over 40 countries around the world. With a unique business model that integrates world-class consulting with inspired creativity, Watt International leads its industry in uncovering the most meaningful insights, setting the right strategies, and delivering results-oriented creative solutions across every brand touchpoint.

Communiqué Incentives Inc. is a full-service event management agency founded on the simple but fundamental mandate – to innovate, explore and inspire. With over 35 years' experience planning dynamic events, innovative incentive programs, and meetings that inspire, Communiqué Incentives explores ideas and the world over to create programs that will move people physically and emotionally. At Communiqué Incentives, ideas are brought to life.

