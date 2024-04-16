Watson Gloves hits Home Run and launches Major League Baseball-licensed work glove collaboration

The deal is a 'triple play' with Watson Gloves x MLB collections for three iconic baseball clubs: the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The work gloves feature the respective legendary team logos and colours that sport enthusiasts would be excited to wear to support their favourite team while on the jobsite or tackling home and garden projects.

"We're confident that we are going to knock it out of the park with this new collaboration," says Kasey Whitman, President of Watson Gloves, "We're excited to bring authentic work glove designs to Baseball fans across North America".

Each collection is available in adults and kids sizing using Watson Gloves' most popular glove patterns and manufactured with sustainable WasteNot™ recycled polyester yarn that is made from post consumer recycled plastic bottles. With this partnership, Watson Gloves hopes to divert over 50,000 X 500mL plastic bottles destined for landfills.

(Each pair uses 1– 500mL recycled bottle).

Fans across North America are now able to get their hands in the new MLB-licensed work gloves that launched April 2024. The work gloves are available in select authorized dealers in Canada and USA and online at MLBshop.ca and Fanatics.ca. Learn more about the official work glove release by visiting watsongloves.com or by following them on Instagram – Instagram.com/watson_gloves

ABOUT WATSON GLOVES

Watson Gloves first started as a two-person shop selling gloves to Vancouver's dock workers when they opened their doors in 1918. Now distributing quality gloves across North America. Their glove innovations play a large part to their success, such as changing industry as they push for more sustainable products into the market. Product categories range from home improvement, gardening, construction, welding, automotive, recreational, and more with over 2,000 different styles offered. Learn more at www.watsongloves.com and follow Watson Gloves on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

