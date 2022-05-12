WATERTON PARK, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. Waterton Lakes National Park is planning ahead for a busy summer, and visitors are asked to do the same. Here are some tips to make the most of your next visit to Waterton Lakes:

Plan ahead. The Waterton Lakes National Park website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. In addition, construction projects are underway and may impact your visit. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

The website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. In addition, construction projects are underway and may impact your visit. Be sure to check the website before you travel. Visit a park less traveled. Popular day use areas are congested during peak periods in late spring, summer and early fall. The park less traveled webpage highlights quieter places in the park. Consider these options, and have a plan B in case your destination of choice is full or congested.

Popular day use areas are congested during peak periods in late spring, summer and early fall. The park less traveled webpage highlights quieter places in the park. Consider these options, and have a plan B in case your destination of choice is full or congested. Beat the crowds. The park is busiest on weekends in July and August between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. , and is especially busy on long weekends. Consider visiting during the early mornings, evenings or weekdays for a quieter experience.

The park is busiest on weekends in July and August , and is especially busy on long weekends. Consider visiting during the early mornings, evenings or weekdays for a quieter experience. Respect wildlife. Observing wildlife in their natural habitat is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to treat them with the respect they deserve and need. Keep a minimum of three bus lengths (30 metres / 100 feet) away from elk, deer, moose and bighorn sheep and ten bus lengths (100 metres / 325 feet) away from bears, cougars and wolves. Never follow, approach, entice or feed wildlife.

Observing wildlife in their natural habitat is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to treat them with the respect they deserve and need. Keep a minimum of three bus lengths (30 metres / 100 feet) away from elk, deer, moose and bighorn sheep and ten bus lengths (100 metres / 325 feet) away from bears, cougars and wolves. Never follow, approach, entice or feed wildlife. Be bear aware. Carry bear spray with you at all times on the trail, and know how to use it. The best thing visitors can do for bears is limit their exposure to humans. Visitors should slow down and consider not stopping if they see a roadside bear, put all garbage in a bear-proof garbage bins (or pack it out) and keep their picnic or camping site attractant free. Never leave food unattended.

Carry bear spray with you at all times on the trail, and know how to use it. The best thing visitors can do for bears is limit their exposure to humans. Visitors should slow down and consider not stopping if they see a roadside bear, put all garbage in a bear-proof garbage bins (or pack it out) and keep their picnic or camping site attractant free. Never leave food unattended. Get your watercraft inspected. All non-motorized watercraft (kayaks, canoes, SUPs, etc.) are subject to a mandatory inspection before entering park waters. The inspection station is located on the north side of the intersection of Highways 5/6 and the Entrance Road.

Waterton Lakes National Park provides the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

Red Rock Parkway is now reopened to vehicle traffic after its annual winter closure. Construction projects are underway around Red Rock Canyon and day use areas around the park. Respect all warnings and closures.

is now reopened to vehicle traffic after its annual winter closure. Construction projects are underway around Red Rock Canyon and day use areas around the park. Respect all warnings and closures. Akamina Parkway is currently open to vehicles until the Little Prairie Day Use Area. Cameron Lake is accessible on foot. Expect snow and winter-like conditions in and around Cameron Lake at this time.

is currently open to vehicles until the Little Prairie Day Use Area. is accessible on foot. Expect snow and winter-like conditions in and around at this time. The Townsite Campground is now open for the season. Reservations are encouraged.

is now open for the season. Reservations are encouraged. Belly River Campground opens on May 13 . Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

opens on . Campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The new Parks Canada visitor centre is now open. The facility includes modern interpretive exhibits, interpretive programming and visitor information services.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as Waterton Lakes National Park as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to Waterton Lakes National Park this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that this treasured place has to offer."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Waterton Lakes National Park is Canada's 4th national park, originally protected in 1895. It represents the southern Rocky Mountains Natural Region - where some of the most ancient mountains in the Rockies abruptly meet the prairie. It is a landscape shaped by wind, fire, and flooding, with a rich variety of plants and wildlife.

is 4th national park, originally protected in 1895. It represents the southern Rocky Mountains Natural Region - where some of the most ancient mountains in the Rockies abruptly meet the prairie. It is a landscape shaped by wind, fire, and flooding, with a rich variety of plants and wildlife. Travelling in an electric vehicle? Five electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout Waterton Lakes National Park . Four are located in the marina parking lot, and the other can be found nearby in the public parking lot across Mount View Road.

. Four are located in the marina parking lot, and the other can be found nearby in the public parking lot across Mount View Road. Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Megan Osterman: Public Relations and Communications Officer, Waterton Lakes Field Unit - Parks Canada, [email protected], 403-632-6876