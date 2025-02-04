Waterloo Welcomes Galileo: Perimeter Institute Hosts Free Interactive Exhibit

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics (Perimeter) invites you to celebrate 25 years of discovery with the opening of Galileo and his Ingenious Discoveries. The interactive exhibit, organized in partnership with the Embassy of Italy and the Galileo Museum in Florence, showcases the brilliant mind of the astronomer.

Brought to Canada for the first time, the exhibit offers the opportunity to explore replica artifacts from Galileo's time and learn about geolocation and navigation. Visitors will be able to witness the strong connections between Galileo's discoveries and Perimeter's work today.

"As a founder of modern science, Galileo's relentless pursuit of knowledge transformed humanity's understanding of the universe," said Dr. Marcela Carena, Perimeter's Executive Director. "Perimeter Institute is proud to host this exhibit in honour of his contributions, and bring to life Galileo's legacy as a pioneer of scientific advancement – inspiring our next generation of explorers."

Perimeter is a global leader in theoretical physics research and exploration. Its mission is to advance our understanding of the universe by providing a space for the world's brightest minds to come together and explore fundamental questions about space, time, matter, and the laws of nature.

The exhibit marks the official launch of Perimeter's 25th Anniversary, a year-long celebration of the Institute's continuous pursuit to break new ground and push the boundaries of research, scientific discovery, and exploration.

"For 25 years, Perimeter's innovative, unconstrained approach has empowered scientists from around the world to come to Canada and explore emerging scientific fields, giving researchers the freedom they need to question assumptions and blaze new trails," said Dr. Paul Smith, Perimeter's Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. "Galileo's legacy exemplifies Perimeter's core mission to expand the boundaries of human understanding and scientific excellence."

Galileo and His Ingenious Discoveries is free and open to the public through Family Day weekend. To access the exhibit's public hours and ticket information, please visit https://perimeterinstitute.ca/events.

Perimeter Institute is the world's largest research hub devoted to theoretical physics, fostering breakthroughs in the fundamental understanding of our universe, from the smallest particles to the entire cosmos. For 25 years, Perimeter's innovative approach has empowered scientists worldwide to explore emerging scientific fields, giving researchers the freedom they need to question assumptions and blaze new trails. Research at Perimeter is motivated by the understanding that fundamental science advances human knowledge and catalyzes innovation, and that today's theoretical physics is tomorrow's technology. Founded by visionary Mike Lazaridis in 1999 and located in the Region of Waterloo, the not-for-profit Institute is a unique public-private endeavour, including the Governments of Ontario and Canada, that enables cutting-edge research, trains the next generation of scientific pioneers, and shares the power of physics through award-winning educational outreach and public engagement.

