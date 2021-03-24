Waterloo Brewing's New Can Line Starts on Schedule

KITCHENER, ON, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ -

The new can line, which will increase total can capacity to 1.2 million hectoliters per year, started up on March 22, 2021 as planned and will be at full capacity by the end of April 2021

These complex, capital-intensive projects have been managed with great agility and resilience to deliver these essential expansion projects on time and on budget amidst the extreme challenges of global Covid-19 restrictions.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today announced that its previously announced expansion project is still on track despite significant global Covid-19 supply chain and labour restrictions. Most importantly, the new can line started up on March 22 and is on track to be at full operating capacity by the end of April 2021 as originally planned. The liquid capacity enhancing projects are also on schedule. The second blending system along with alcohol storage tanks and four new fermenters for beer and cider production are already installed and fully operational. Four additional fermenters, the last of the key liquid capacity projects will be installed and operational by the end of May 2021. Once completed, the plant will have an overall plant capacity of 1.4 million hectoliters per year.

"We are so proud of our dedicated team of employees, local contractors and equipment suppliers who demonstrated tremendous agility and resilience to deliver on the project commitments despite all the Covid-19 restriction and supply constraints. All the expansion projects remain on budget and on schedule which is nothing less than remarkable performance given the conditions created by the global pandemic," stated Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer, Waterloo Brewing.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

For further information: Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer, (519) 500-2684, E-mail: [email protected]

