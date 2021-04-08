Waterloo Brewing's annual EBITDA grows +31% to $15.2 million

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net Revenue for the quarter grew 66.9% to $24.5 million compared to $14.7 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. EBITDA* for the quarter was $3.2 million , a decline of 4%, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year.

, a decline of 4%, compared to in the prior year. Gross Profit Margin for the quarter declined by 11% to 18.1% from 29.1% in the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration for the quarter increased slightly to $3.0 million , compared to $2.6 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. The Board of Directors re-affirmed the quarterly dividend, at $0.0275 /share, payable May 26, 2021 , to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2021 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Full Year Highlights:

Net Revenue increased 43.7% to $86.7 million , from $60.3 million in the prior year.

, from in the prior year. Reported EBITDA* for the year was $15.2 million , representing a 31% increase versus the prior year's $11.6 million .

, representing a 31% increase versus the prior year's . Gross Profit Margin declined to 23.9% compared to 29.6% in the prior year, due to global market supply and cost issues with aluminum cans, as well as temporary outsourcing measures taken to meet increased production demand prior to the completion of planned can capacity upgrades.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses remained flat at $11.9 million from $11.8 million in the prior year.

KITCHENER, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today released results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 31, 2021. Waterloo Brewing posted a record annual EBITDA of $15.2 million on net revenue of $86.7 million, which represents growth of 31% and 44% respectively.

"The clear choices we made for growth are generating considerable momentum for our business," stated George Croft, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Waterloo Brewing, "Our portfolio of award-winning beers, ciders, seltzers, and coolers are focused on The Beer Store, LCBO, and grocery channels and fared very well despite the effect that pandemic control measures continue to have on pub and restaurant operators throughout the province."

"EBITDA growth of 31%, revenue growth of 44%, Laker growth at 19%, LandShark® Lager growth at 23%, Waterloo growth at 20%, outstanding new product success within the Seagram brand delivered 36% growth, all combined with a thriving co-pack business is nothing less than phenomenal performance", continued Croft. "No other brewery or beverage alcohol producer in the country has the diverse range of value-driving assets we do and is delivering the results we are. It is a formula that is paying literal dividends. "

"The trajectory of our Company is impressive and would not be possible without one of the most dedicated and hard-working team of people in the business," declared Croft. "When I reflect on this past year, I am so proud of the whole team here at Waterloo Brewing and deeply respect the contribution that each person has made to persevere and succeed against the odds. The adversity of this past year has galvanized us and emboldened us, and it feels as though there's nothing we can't accomplish together."

As part of the financing review to support the continued expansion and capital investment and the Company's year-end audit process, the Company was required to recast prior long-term debt obligations, that are due upon demand, to be presented as a current liability, as outlined in Notes 3.6 and 14 in the annual audited financial statements. This accounting change does not impact the Company's risk profile, terms of borrowing, total debt outstanding, or debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company has now presented the term debt as a current liability in the amount of $25.9 million in the annual audited financial statements.

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2021.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA*





Fiscal year ended (in thousands of dollars) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020





Net income $ 3,000 $ 497





Add (deduct):



Income tax expense 1,254 538 Depreciation and amortization 7,811 6,334 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets 216 (15) Share-based payments 792 892 Finance costs 2,107 1,501 Loss on misappropriated funds - 1,870 Subtotal 12,180 11,120





EBITDA * 15,180 11,617

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Fiscal years ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020



January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 ASSETS

[recast] Current assets



Accounts receivable 9,871,061 4,976,226 Inventories 14,344,496 10,482,912 Prepaid expenses 729,260 787,448

24,944,817 16,246,586 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 46,630,107 32,808,678 Right-of-use assets 26,936,861 27,840,996 Intangible assets 15,002,826 15,184,333 Construction deposits 1,949,074 1,050,425

90,518,868 76,884,432 TOTAL ASSETS 115,463,685 93,131,018





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 3,366,489 783,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,341,335 12,909,771 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,282,080 2,869,733 Non-revolving demand loans 25,896,379 13,748,967 Current portion of long-term debt 510,275 687,836

54,396,558 30,999,384 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 1,019,962 958,025 Lease liabilities 21,522,379 23,226,137 Long-term debt 1,367,930 1,852,023 Deferred income tax liability 3,462,495 2,208,947

27,372,766 28,245,132 TOTAL LIABILITIES 81,769,324 59,244,516 Equity



Share capital 39,546,216 39,126,283 Share-based payments reserves 2,245,415 2,108,671 Deficit (8,097,270) (7,348,452) TOTAL EQUITY 33,694,361 33,886,502





COMMITMENTS















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 115,463,685 $ 93,131,018

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal years ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020



January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020





Revenue $ 86,699,345 $ 60,333,417 Cost of sales 66,000,997 42,483,862 Gross profit 20,698,348 17,849,555 Selling, marketing and administration expenses 11,853,169 11,842,088 Other expenses 2,268,499 1,616,977 Finance costs 2,107,363 1,500,682 Loss on misappropriated funds, net - 1,869,595 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and

equipment and right-of-use assets 215,756 (15,168) Income before tax 4,253,561 1,035,381





Income tax expense 1,253,548 537,779 Net income and comprehensive

income for the year $ 3,000,013 $ 497,602











Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.01

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fiscal years ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020



January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020



[recast] Operating activities



Net income $ 3,000,013 $ 497,602 Adjustments for:



Income tax expense 1,253,548 537,779 Finance costs 2,107,363 1,500,682 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 7,810,676 6,334,179 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and

right-of-use assets 215,756 (15,168) Share-based payments 792,327 892,360 Change in non-cash working capital (442,761) 5,036,143 Less:



Interest paid (1,859,817) (1,373,019) Cash provided by operating activities 12,877,105 13,410,558





Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18,407,338) (11,013,763) Construction deposit paid (1,949,074) (1,050,425) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 9,555 18,656 Purchase of intangible assets (25,659) (134,624) Cash used in investing activities (20,372,516) (12,180,156)





Financing activities



Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 2,583,412 (1,104,176) Issuance of non-revolving demand loans 14,505,315 7,961,780 Repayment of non-revolving demand loans (2,357,903) (1,292,639) Repayment of long-term debt (671,169) (672,193) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,579,763) (1,563,059) Dividends paid (3,748,831) (3,576,462) Issuance of shares, net of fees 29,368 96,722 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees (377,058) (1,125,484) Stock option costs - (17,169) Proceeds from stock option exercise 112,040 62,278 Cash generated from (used in) financing activities 7,495,411 (1,230,402)





Net increase/(decrease) in cash - -





Cash, beginning of year - - Cash, end of year $ - $ - Non-cash investing activities:



Acquisition of assets under lease $ 1,311,281 $ 13,822,240

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain, or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, share-based payments, and loss on misappropriated funds. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

