Waterloo Brewing introduces small-batch brews with big seasonal flavour

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

Highlights:

Waterloo Brewing Signature Series Winter Collection (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Waterloo Signature Series is a new premium collection of three seasonal small-batch brews.

The Winter Collection includes two cans of Vanilla Bourbon Stout, two cans of Chocolate Hazelnut Porter, and two cans of Spiced Rum Imperial Stout

Available for a limited time beginning September 14 th.

Waterloo Brewing (TSX: WBR) is bringing the season's richest flavours to its new signature 6-pack. The Waterloo Signature Series Winter Collection includes 2x Vanilla Bourbon Stout, 2x Chocolate Hazelnut Porter, and 2x Spiced Rum Imperial Stout, each guaranteed to knock your wool socks off.

The Vanilla Bourbon Stout's vanilla beans, bourbon-soaked oak and velvety chocolate malt connect you to familiar tastes of the season. The Chocolate Hazelnut Porter's rich milk chocolate and lightly roasted hazelnut is cozier than a weighted blanket. And if you really want the rosy in your cheeks, try the Spiced Rum Imperial Stout, with a balanced maltiness and toasty aroma underscored by the warm flavour of spiced rum.

The Waterloo Signature Series Winter Collection is the first in a new series of small-batch seasonal brews from Ontario's first craft brewery.

"Our Brewmaster, Trish Benne's flare for dreaming up wildly interesting brews inspired our team to launch a premium seasonal offering," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, Waterloo Brewing.

"Beer lovers are always on the lookout to explore new styles and flavours," said Jim Manz, VP Sales & Key Accounts. "This Winter Collection is the perfect way to launch a Signature Series designed to reward our loyal fans with the very best of the season."

It's a good thing there are two of each flavour because one just wouldn't be enough.

The Waterloo Signature Series Winter Collection is available for a limited time beginning September 17th at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocery stores and Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: and interview requests please contact: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]

