Waterloo Brewing ends the year with three major award wins

Waterloo Chocolate Hazelnut Porter won silver at the 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards in the "Experimental Beer" category

Waterloo Black Currant Pomegranate Saison won bronze at the 2022 Ontario Brewing Awards in the "Fruit Beer" category

Waterloo Altbier won gold at the 2022 Ontario Brewing Awards in the "Amber Bitter European Beer" category

As 2022 comes to a close, Waterloo Brewing is proud to celebrate three major award wins this year. Earlier in the spring, Waterloo Chocolate Hazelnut Porter won silver at the 2022 Canadian Brewing Awards in the "Experimental Beer" category. At the 2022 Ontario Brewing Awards in November, Waterloo Black Currant Pomegranate Saison won bronze in the "Fruit Beer" category, while Waterloo Altbier won gold in the "Amber Bitter European Beer" category.

Waterloo Altbier was a hyper small-batch beer made on the pilot system in the Waterloo Brewing Taphouse and only sold on draft. The Waterloo Brewing Taphouse serves many unique and delicious small-batch beers that are rotated frequently.

Waterloo Chocolate Hazelnut Porter was a part of the Waterloo Signature Series Winter Collection, released at the end of 2021. This was the first release of a seasonal 6-pack containing three different experimental beers. Waterloo Black Currant Pomegranate Saison was part of the Waterloo Signature Series Summer Collection, the series' second release in spring of 2022.

"The Waterloo Signature Series is a collection that we are very proud of," said Trish Benne, Director of Brewing and Blending at Waterloo Brewing. "For both the Winter 2021 collection and Summer 2022 collection to receive industry recognition makes us very excited for the future of this series."

In September, Waterloo Brewing released the third edition of the ever-evolving Signature Series that can currently be purchased at the LCBO, the Beer Store, the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store and select grocery stores. It contains the following: Roasted Vanilla Espresso Dark Lager, Apple Crumble Porter and Irish Cream Stout.

"The quality of craftsmanship that we've seen this year has been outstanding," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "Quality and innovation are of the utmost importance to the team here at Waterloo Brewing, and I look forward to having more Ontario beer drinkers fall in love with our brews."

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

