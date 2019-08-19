Waterloo Brewing celebrates the Oktoberfest spirit and extends contract with Bingeman's through 2022

Waterloo Brewing announces Oktoberfest contract extension with Bingeman's through 2022.

Waterloo Festbier is a full-bodied lager crafted in the traditional Märzenbier style.

Waterloo Festbier is brewed in tribute to Canada's largest Oktoberfest enjoyed by tens of thousands at Bingeman's, just across the road from Waterloo Brewing.

largest Oktoberfest enjoyed by tens of thousands at Bingeman's, just across the road from Waterloo Brewing. Available at local LCBO stores in Kitchener-Waterloo and at the Waterloo Brewing retail store - while quantities last.

Waterloo Brewing (or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), today announced the return of its annually popular Waterloo Festbier, a full-bodied lager crafted in the traditional Bavarian Märzenbier style.

"Oktoberfest is the best time of year for beer," said George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "People spending time together, strangers becoming friends … all happening over a stein of beer. That's really what Oktoberfest is all about. Beer brings people together in a way nothing else really does. Being social is an essential part of our human culture, and that's exactly the feeling you get from people at Oktoberfest."

"The Oktoberfest spirit is essential to the culture of our brewery," continued Jim Manz, Director Commercial. "We believe time with friends and family is special, so the beer should be too. And to prove just how special the time people spend together at Oktoberfest is, we annually brew a batch of something extra special for our friends, family and hometown neighbours to enjoy. Savour a great beer and the memorable time with each other."

"When we started our journey to invigorate our Oktoberfest, the team at Waterloo Brewing were in total alignment of the concept of Munich flavours blended with local traditions. Festbier is a testament to both Gemutlichkeit and quality featured product that has become an overwhelming crowd favourite not only at the festival, but in the region. It is because of this kind of committed involvement that we are thrilled to share that our partnership with Waterloo Brewing has been extended into the future and will continue to curate new experiences that we are excited to be rolling out as we move forward!"

Waterloo Festbier is available at LCBO stores and select bars and restaurants in Kitchener-Waterloo as well as retail store at Waterloo Brewing.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Name: George Croft, Title: President and CEO, 519-742-2732 x147, E-mail: georgec@waterloobrewing.com

Related Links

www.waterloobrewing.com

