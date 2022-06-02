Waterloo Brewing announces first quarter results

KITCHENER, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 which ended on May 1, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue decreased 5.5% to $21.2 million , down from $22.5 million in the prior year

, down from in the prior year Gross margin decreased to 18.6%, compared to 22.2% the prior year

Selling, marketing and administration expenses were $3.5 million , compared to $3.6 million in the prior year

, compared to in the prior year EBITDA* decreased 19.4% to $2.6 million , compared to $3.2 million in the prior year

, compared to in the prior year The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend, $0.0304 /share, payable August 3, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Waterloo Brewing's sales have been negatively impacted by unfavourable industry trends. The overall industry-wide beer volumes decreased by approximately 7.9% in the quarter versus the prior year, with Waterloo Brewing's total volume of products sold decreasing by 5.7% in the quarter versus the prior year ­­– indicating that the Company continues to grow market share within Ontario. Despite industry trends, Waterloo Brewing's portfolio continues to outperform competition at both LCBO and grocery stores.

Waterloo Brewing's premium better-for-you products continue to outpace the industry; LandShark® branded sales volume increased 13.3% during the first quarter versus the prior year. The Company continues to remain focused on product innovation and development in this category.

Co-manufacturing customers that supply raw materials to the Company were impacted by supply chain delays, which resulted in a shift of contract volumes into the second quarter, and beyond. In spite of the volume shift, Waterloo Brewing was able to secure new co-manufacturing partnerships that will continue to support growth.

Gross margin performance declined in the quarter due to inflationary cost pressures, supply chain challenges and increased operational fixed costs. Waterloo Brewing anticipates delivering margin improvements for the balance of the year as a result of new product launches, continued investments into owner brands and new co-manufacturing partners. The Company will continue to implement selective product price increases that are expected to partially offset inflationary pressures.

"With a decline in net revenue and EBITDA in the quarter, we are determined to perform strong in the coming quarters," said George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Brewing. "Our owner brand volume declined less than the industry overall, signalling strong performance from our owner brand portfolio. We continue to navigate supply chain difficulties and inflationary cost pressures. We are confident in our ability to proactively manage the situation by securing supply of critical materials, managing supplier relationships, and realizing overhead and labour cost efficiencies as the volume increases in the upcoming quarters."

Late in the quarter, Waterloo Brewing launched a new LandShark® Seltzer flavour, Passionfruit Strawberry as well as a new Radler, Waterloo Field Berry Radler. The Company also released a new Seagram malt-based Seltzer, available in a variety of flavours. The Company believes these new launches continue to demonstrate both leadership within the category and the confidence to innovate and build strong brands that complement the current portfolio. Ultimately, this will help to support the mission of long-term profitable growth.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA*

Quarter ended (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) May 1, 2022 May 2, 2021





Net loss $ (984) $ (101)





Add (deduct):



Income tax recovery (365) (36) Depreciation and amortization 3,004 2,350 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets - (17) Share-based payments 206 139 Finance costs 706 672 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange contracts 49 239 Subtotal 3,600 3,347





EBITDA * 2,616 3,246

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at May 1, 2022 and January 31, 2022

May 1, 2022 January 31, 2022





ASSETS



Current assets



Accounts receivable and contract assets 13,246,821 15,526,799 Inventories 21,706,204 15,841,135 Prepaid expenses 1,185,635 754,088

36,138,660 32,122,022 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 52,577,972 51,930,553 Right-of-use assets 31,233,464 32,067,772 Intangible assets 15,269,648 14,846,687 Construction deposits 253,730 466,818

99,334,814 99,311,830 TOTAL ASSETS 135,473,474 131,433,852





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 12,611,780 16,861,218 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,275,263 14,062,415 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,675,596 4,134,584 Current portion of long-term debt 5,369,647 5,327,821

47,932,286 40,386,038 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 1,230,151 1,211,324 Lease liabilities 24,436,870 25,535,180 Long-term debt 20,457,799 21,751,775 Deferred income tax liability 5,460,653 5,825,398

51,585,473 54,323,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,517,759 94,709,715 Equity



Share capital 40,635,371 40,618,496 Share-based payments reserves 2,646,084 2,447,275 Deficit (7,325,740) (6,341,634) TOTAL EQUITY 35,955,715 36,724,137





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 135,473,474 $ 131,433,852

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarters ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

Quarter ended

May 1, 2022 May 2, 2021





Revenue $ 21,244,649 $ 22,484,185 Cost of sales 17,284,728 17,487,382 Gross profit 3,959,921 4,996,803 Selling, marketing and administration expenses 3,515,632 3,596,069 Other expenses 1,087,896 882,378 Finance costs 705,734 672,658 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets (490) (17,209) Income before tax (1,348,851) (137,093) Income tax recovery (364,745) (36,394) Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the period $ (984,106) $ (100,699)











Basic loss per share $ (0.03) $ - Diluted loss per share $ (0.03) $ -

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarters ended May 1, 2022 and May 2, 2021

Quarter ended

May 1, 2022 May 2, 2021





Operating activities



Net loss $ (984,106) $ (100,699) Adjustments for:



Income tax recovery (364,745) (36,394) Finance costs 705,734 672,658 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 3,004,378 2,349,979 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets (490) (17,209) Share-based payments 205,535 139,166 Change in non-cash working capital 7,237,971 (2,261,492) Less:



Interest paid (671,503) (682,679) Cash provided by operating activities 9,132,774 63,330





Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,401,227) (4,913,073) Construction deposit paid - (830,657) Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets, net 1,033 17,916 Purchase of intangible assets (480,021) (42,297) Cash used in investing activities (1,880,215) (5,768,111)





Financing activities



Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness (4,249,438) 4,661,901 Issuance of non-revolving demand loans - 3,362,543 Repayment of long-term debt (1,252,150) (209,513) Repayment of non-revolving demand loans - (1,106,705) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,761,120) (1,098,757) Issuance of shares 10,149 86,013 Proceeds from stock option exercise, net of costs - 9,299 Cash generated (used) from financing activities (7,252,559) 5,704,781





Net increase/(decrease) in cash - -





Cash, beginning of period - - Cash, end of period $ - $ - Non-cash investing activities:



Acquisition of assets under lease $ 205,710 $ 1,532,415

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain(loss) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

