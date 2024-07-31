Waterloo Biofilter Expands Technological Portfolio with Acquisition of RH2O

GUELPH, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc., a key innovator in onsite wastewater treatment, announces the acquisition of RH2O Inc. - a specialist in advanced moving bed biofilm reactor technology (MBBR) – subject to customary closing conditions. This investment amplifies Waterloo Biofilter's overall tech capacity and market position as a trusted provider of wastewater treatment solutions. Waterloo Biofilter, already one of the country's largest maintenance providers, will service existing RH2O customers moving forward.

Waterloo Biofilter leads the onsite wastewater industry through its proprietary trickle filter technology, which delivers optimal levels of treatment efficiency and service reliability. By incorporating RH2O's MBBR product line into its offering, Waterloo Biofilter addresses a wider range of wastewater treatment needs, from low concentration influent and small flows to high concentration and high-flow requirements.

RH2O's technology is proven in the treatment of high-strength wastewater, in particular the removal of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids (TSS). For customers, this new technological union will mean more efficacious nutrient removal, including nitrogen and phosphorus, with a minimal environmental footprint.

"This acquisition adds depth and substance to our total offering, while augmenting our objective to lead the North American wastewater treatment solutions market," said Dan Madon, President and CEO of Waterloo Biofilter. "We're thrilled to integrate RH2O's remarkable technology, and we welcome their talented team to our Waterloo operation."

"A major challenge faced by the onsite wastewater industry is treating high-strength wastewater with the smallest possible eco-footprint, while remaining economical in both upfront capital costs and ongoing maintenance. The RH2O acquisition provides Waterloo Biofilter with new tools that enable our customers do just that – whether with small systems or large, complex operations," added Mr. Madon.

Waterloo Biofilter Systems Inc. is a leader in the onsite wastewater treatment industry, known for its unique trickle filter technology. The company provides environmentally sustainable and high-performance treatment solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

RH2O Inc. specializes in bioreactor technology for wastewater treatment, focusing on high-efficiency systems for both small and large-scale applications. RH2O's technology is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements while offering flexibility and scalability.

