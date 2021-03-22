Waterloo Airport Runway Project -- Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Waterloo Airport Runway Project, located in Breslau, Ontario.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends April 18, 2021, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by April 21, 2021, will be considered.

To apply for funding or receive an application form, please contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period during which the public and Indigenous groups will be invited to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted on the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website.

