Watergirl Quilt Co. Announces Their 2024 ByAnnie.com Local Quilt Shop Win

PRESCOTT, ON, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Watergirl Quilting Co., a local quilt shop located in Prescott, Ontario, proudly clinched the prestigious title of ByAnnie.com's 2024 Local Quilt Shop Contest winner for Canada. The competition, established to shine a spotlight on the endeavors of local quilt shops and give the public a chance to express their admiration, serves as a means to bolster community, nurture hubs of creativity, and invigorate local economies.

Michelle Peters, the owner of Watergirl Quilt Co., has cultivated remarkable success since the founding of her quilt shop in 2020. She offers all of her quilting supplies, machines, and learning opportunities both in-store and online. Known for its modern approach to fabric selection, Watergirl Quilt Co. specializes in vibrant, striking color palettes designed to ignite the imagination of quilters at every skill level. Nestled along the picturesque St. Lawrence River, Watergirl Quilt Co. aims to emerge as the premier quilting destination in Canada. Situated conveniently off Highway 401, patrons can easily drop by while en route to their destinations.

Spanning an expansive 2,600 square feet, Watergirl Quilt Co. boasts an extensive collection comprising several thousand bolts of quilting cotton, wide-back fabrics, notions, wool applique supplies, and an array of other essentials. The shop's cutting-edge 12-person classroom creates a welcoming environment for learning and enjoyment. Watergirl Quilt Co. hosts enriching retreats in this space and collaborates with local bed-and-breakfast establishments to furnish cozy accommodations for visiting quilters from afar. Watergirl Quilt Co. offers many opportunities for quilters to come together, including an upcoming quilting cruise to Alaska in September.

From longarm rentals to workshops, this local quilting shop aims to help quilters of all levels craft beautiful quilts and memories, too. Michelle Peters is passionate about helping others improve their quilting skills, so she offers virtual and in-person classes and workshops, as well as private lessons. The quilt shop is a BERNINA and Bernette dealership, so shoppers can have the best in high-quality sewing machines.

About Watergirl Quilt Co.

Watergirl Quilt Co. is a quilt shop that helps bring together quilters from all over Canada. With her Facebook live videos and YouTube tutorials, Michelle Peters has emerged at the forefront of the Canadian quilting scene, securing its well-deserved victory in the 2024 Local Quilt Shop Contest. Visit her quilting shop online: www.watergirlquiltco.com

Contact Information

Name: Michelle Peters



Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (343)260-9227

SOURCE Watergirl Quilt Co.