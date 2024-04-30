Watergirl Quilt Co. Announces Alaska Quilters Cruise 2024

PRESCOTT, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Watergirl Quilt Co. is thrilled to host its first-ever Quilting Cruise in September 2024 and is eager to welcome quilting enthusiasts on board. Participants can look forward to an enriching quilting experience with a variety of workshop choices available throughout the cruise.

This unforgettable quilting adventure at sea will set sail on September 8th, 2024, from Vancouver, BC, Canada, for a week-long journey filled with creativity, relaxation, and inspiration. The cruise will return to Vancouver on September 15th, 2024, after a rejuvenating quilting experience like no other. Participants will be sailing on Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas.

Priced at $2,345.00 per person based on double occupancy in an Interior Cabin (upgrades available), the package includes the cruise fare, quilter class fee, and taxes. To secure your spot on this exclusive cruise, a deposit of $500 per person is required. Plan ahead as the final payment for this cruise is due by June 10, 2024. All prices are in Canadian funds and inclusive of taxes.

During the cruise, there will be three workshop options available each day as per the itinerary. Participants can select from two six-hour classes and two three-hour classes, offering a total of 12 different workshops to choose from. While attendees have access to all workshop options, they will be able to participate in only four workshops during the entire duration of the cruise.

To ensure a seamless workshop selection process, Watergirl Quilt Co. requires participants to indicate their first, second, and third choices for each session during the week. Workshop selections will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Michelle Peters and Scott Waldron, the hosts of the quilting cruise, are dedicated individuals with a shared love for quilting and a passion for creating unforgettable quilting experiences. With their expertise and warm hospitality, Michelle and Scott ensure that every participant feels welcome and inspired throughout the quilting cruise journey. Patti Carey and Paul Leger, two of the esteemed teachers during the cruise, bring a wealth of knowledge and creativity to the workshops. Their guidance, mentorship, and innovative teaching methods empower participants to explore new quilting techniques, hone their skills, and unleash their creativity in a supportive and encouraging environment.

With stops in Sitka, Juneau, and Haines, Alaska, there will be plenty of time for exploring. Participants will also cruise the beautiful Inside Passage and see amazing sites such as the Tracy Arm Fjord. The quilting schedule compliments the cruise stops, so participants won't miss a thing. In addition, there are open sew times, offering optimal flexibility.

Prepare to embark on a quilting journey like no other as you indulge in creativity, learn new techniques, and connect with fellow quilting enthusiasts amidst the stunning backdrop of Alaska's breathtaking coastline. To learn more and sign up, visit their site: https://gravitate.travel/alaska-quilters-cruise-2024-group2/

About

Watergirl Quilt Co. is a quilt shop located in Prescott, Ontario, offering a wide range of quilting supplies online for quilting enthusiasts of all levels. Their extensive selection includes beautiful fabrics, threads, and notions to inspire customers' next quilting project. In addition, the quilt shop offers engaging quilting classes taught by experienced instructors that are designed to help others enhance their quilting skills. They also offer top-of-the-line sewing machines from Bernina and offer long-arm rentals. Learn more about their quilting shop: https://www.watergirlquiltco.com/

Contact Information

Name: Michelle Peters

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (343)260-9227

SOURCE Watergirl Quilt Co.