Waterfront Toronto welcomes Jack Winberg as Board Chair

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Jack Winberg has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of Waterfront Toronto effective July 1, 2023. He brings a range of experience and knowledge to the position following a distinguished career in law, land use, and development.

Mr. Winberg has served on Waterfront Toronto's Board of Directors since his appointment by the City of Toronto in June 2019. Currently the Chief Executive Officer of Rockport Group, he is also a founding director of ClubLink Corporation, and continues as a director of TWC Enterprises.

Jack Winberg, Chair of the Board of Directors of Waterfront Toronto. (CNW Group/Waterfront Toronto)

He has extensive experience as a director of both public and private companies including as the Chair of Revenue Properties Company Limited before it was taken private by Morguard Corp. Jack is a member of the board of the Mount Sinai Hospital, a past President of the Urban Development Institute of Canada and a past Chair of the Urban Development Institute (Ontario) now BILD.

Quotes:

"I wish my successor Jack Winberg well in assuming responsibility for the governance of the Corporation and I am confident he will bring steady leadership to the organization."

Stephen Diamond, Past Chair, Waterfront Toronto

"Waterfront Toronto appreciates Jack's continued leadership on the Board in his expanded role, and the contribution he will make towards the continued success of the Corporation as it works towards ambitious projects including the first-in-Canada Destination Play Park in the Port Lands and the emergence of Villiers Island."

George Zegarac, President & CEO, Waterfront Toronto

Waterfront Toronto thanks Stephen Diamond for his many years of dedicated service on the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors which concluded on June 30, 2023. During his tenure, Waterfront Toronto made significant strides in the delivery of its mandate, including finalizing the project agreement for Quayside and continuing progress on the Port Lands which is on track to be completed in 2024.

About Waterfront Toronto

Waterfront Toronto was created in 2001 by the governments of Canada and Ontario and the City of Toronto to catalyze public and private investment on the waterfront. It is working to create a vibrant, connected waterfront that belongs to everyone. In addition to attracting private investment and jobs, Waterfront Toronto promotes the social and ecological health of the area, making it a landmark of 21st century urbanism.

