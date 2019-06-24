Waterfront Toronto Releases Master Innovation and Development Plan for Quayside

Volume 1 – focuses on the development plan and the physical manifestations of proposed innovations within that plan, including estimated economic impacts.

Volume 2 – outlines their proposed innovations for Mobility, Public Realm, Buildings and Housing, Sustainability, and Digital Innovation.

Volume 3 – describes the commercial proposal including governance, roles and responsibilities, transaction economics and implementation plans.

The MIDP is available on Waterfront Toronto's QuaysideTO.ca website, physical copies will be coming to Toronto Public Library branches across the city, and public consultations will begin on July 15th.

To assist the public consultations, Waterfront Toronto is preparing a "Note to Reader" for the public. This will be finalized and available shortly.

It is intended to help the public navigate the document, offer questions for the public to consider, and demonstrate the unique perspective Waterfront Toronto brings to this process as stewards of the public good.



