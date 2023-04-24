Waterfront Partners Join Together to Construct New Prince Rupert Union Hall

PRINCE RUPERT, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 505 (ILWU Local 505) is pleased to announce the construction of a new Union Hall in downtown Prince Rupert, thanks to the support and partnership of the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), and DP World Prince Rupert.

Waterfront partners–International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 505, BC Maritime Employers Association, Prince Rupert Port Authority and DP World–join together at the construction site of the new ILWU Local 505 Union Hall. (CNW Group/British Columbia Maritime Employers Association) Waterfront partners–International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 505, BC Maritime Employers Association, Prince Rupert Port Authority and DP World–join together at the construction site of the new ILWU Local 505 Union Hall. (CNW Group/British Columbia Maritime Employers Association)

The construction of the new Union Hall is a strategic investment that will enable the continued sustainable growth and success of the Port of Prince Rupert and represents the contributing partners' joint commitment to support the long-term future of Prince Rupert's waterfront workforce.

The new Union Hall will replace the 100-year-old building and is planned to be constructed on the existing site. The property is set to house a state-of-the art approx. 10,000 square foot three-story building. Representing one of the largest new commercial developments in Prince Rupert's downtown core in many decades, the new Hall supports the Prince Rupert 2030 Vision to revitalize the City's downtown by creating a balanced and vibrant centre for job growth. Construction is anticipated to begin by mid-2023.

The redevelopment project is being led and funded by the ILWU Local 505, with the contributing partners, the BCMEA, PRPA and DP World Prince Rupert providing $2.6M in support. These investments directly support the continuation and expansion of the well-paying, family supporting jobs that are facilitated out of the Union Hall operations. Between 2012 and 2022, the waterfront workforce in Prince Rupert has experienced immense job growth, from 341 to 1017 workers, alongside an increase of 155% in total hours worked.

Underscoring this project's partnership is the recognition of vital, sustained growth of the port industry in Prince Rupert – a substantial economic driver for the northern B.C. economy. The Port of Prince Rupert is in the midst of an ambitious development plan to expand operations to remain globally competitive and ensure that growing cargo volumes moving through the local port continue to translate into significant economic benefits and employment opportunities for its host communities, now and well into the future.

"ILWU Local 505 is excited to invest in a state-of-the art building that represents the strong local labour force that is committed to the community and the continuous success of our Port". – ILWU Local 505

"This joint investment symbolizes the commitment of waterfront partners to Prince Rupert's long term sustainable growth. The additional capacity and capabilities that this new Union Hall will bring to the waterfront workforce will be transformative for current operations and to attracting future talent to Prince Rupert." – Mike Leonard, President & CEO of the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association

"The Prince Rupert Port Authority is proud to support the development of the ILWU Local 505's new Union Hall and congratulates them on undertaking this endeavor; this new building recognizes the critical role the ILWU has played in the community's development and will help support the work of the hundreds of women and men who are vital to the success we've achieved as a gateway. Having a modern facility to support the ILWU 505's work will be integral as the Port of Prince Rupert continues to diversify and grow." – Shaun Stevenson, President & CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

"This investment reflects DP World's commitment to supporting the local community and ILWU 505, by providing a dispatch hall of the calibre our workforce deserves. It also demonstrates our alignment to the future growth of the Port of Prince Rupert as trans-Pacific trade continues to expand." – Maksim Mihic, CEO & GM, DP World (Canada) Inc.

