Waterdrop Filter to Showcase Cutting-Edge Water Filtration Solutions at KBIS 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a leading innovator in water filtration solutions, is set to showcase its diverse range of water purification products at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025 in Las Vegas, from February 25th to 27th, 2025. As North America's premier trade show for kitchen and bath design, KBIS provides an ideal platform for Waterdrop Filter to present its state-of-the-art products designed to meet a variety of needs.

The Waterdrop Undersink Reserve Osmosis System-X14

At KBIS, Waterdrop Filter will present an array of cutting-edge water filtration solutions designed for various applications. Among the featured products are:

Waterdrop Undersink Reserve Osmosis System-X16 : As Waterdrop's flagship product, the X16 embodies the brand's commitment to faster, purer, and healthier water. With an industry-leading 1600GPD flow rate, this system eliminates the need for pre-filtering and provides on-demand water filtration, making it ideal for large households. Its 11-stage precision RO filtration and alkaline mineralization technology, enhances health, strengthens bones, and improves the taste of food and beverages.





Waterdrop Countertop Instant Hot RO Water Filter System-K19 : This countertop system requires no plumbing or installation, making it versatile for any space. It features 5-stage efficient filtration, 99.9% UV sterilization, a 3:1 pure to drain ratio, and a smart display screen.





Waterdrop Electric Water Filter Dispenser-ED01W : With an upgraded electric design, it dispenses purified water in just one second with a single touch. Boasting a 15-cup capacity, it requires recharging only once a month, and features an IPX5 design for suitability in various environments.

Furthermore, products like whole house water softeners and undersink water filters, such as WHRO1C, 10UA, and more, will be highlighted at the event. These products cater to various scenarios and needs, such as home use, office environments, gardening, car washing, and outdoor living. With its efficient, convenient, and reliable water purification solutions, Waterdrop Filter has served over 10 million families worldwide, earning a prominent position in the international market.

Waterdrop Filter invites business partners and reporters to visit its booth at KBIS 2025 to experience its water solutions firsthand.

Exhibit Booth: SL4115

Dates: February 25-27, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

For more information, please visit https://www.waterdropfilter.com/.

