PEMBERTON, BC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Two communities in the Sea to Sky Country are receiving upgrades to their water infrastructure

This was announced by Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country, Minister Anne Kang, and Councillor Ted Craddock.

Pemberton will make upgrades after a combined investment of more than $8.1 million from the federal and provincial governments, and the Village of Pemberton. This project will construct a new water treatment plant to provide efficient and reliable water treatment services. It will include an oxidation and filtration system to lower iron and manganese levels in the source water, thereby increasing quality of the drinking water.

Also, following a combined investment of more than $1.5 million from the federal government and Líl̓wat Nation, with support from the Government of B.C., rehabilitation and improvements are underway at Grandmother Slough, a fish-bearing stream within the Lillooet River floodplain. This project includes removing invasive reed canary grass, upgrading four culverts at two major crossings – Main Street and Highway 99 East – to improve water flow capacity, enhancing hydrometric monitoring, and restoring natural infrastructure to protect the salmon habitat. These upgrades will safeguard infrastructure, preserve the environment, and mitigate the impacts on water quality and ecosystems during future flood events.

Quotes

"Safe and reliable drinking water is essential to support growing communities. Today's announcement of close to $10 million for two critical water projects will support residents across our region. In Pemberton, the construction of a new water treatment plant will ensure year-round access to clean and reliable water. Flood protection measures will safeguard homes, roads, and lands of the Líl̓wat Nation, while preserving salmon habitat. These investments will ensure clean, high-quality drinking water and protect residents and the environment for many years to come. The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous peoples and all orders of government to deliver local infrastructure projects like these that help build more resilient communities for everyone."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The new Water Treatment Plant gives Pemberton residents and visitors access to reliable, high-quality water to support a healthy community for years to come. I am proud of the work and partnership between all orders of government to ensure communities have the efficient essential services they need."

The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Climate change is increasing the severity of climate-related disasters across B.C., and it's incumbent on all levels of government to step up to protect people and communities against flooding and other extreme weather events. We're supporting the Grandmother Slough stream project to not only improve the Lil'wat Nation's flood resilience, but to help preserve the vulnerable salmon habitat and ecosystem for future generations, creating a safer and more future-proofed community for both people and wildlife."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"On behalf of Mayor, Council, and the Village of Pemberton Staff, we are thrilled to announce this significant investment in our community's water infrastructure. The construction of a new Water Treatment Plant represents our dedication to the health and well-being of our community, ensuring residents continue to have access to safe, high-quality drinking water. As a growing community, it is essential that we stay ahead of future needs and plan responsibly. This project is a crucial next step in that direction, providing current and future residents with sustainable, safe, and reliable water resources. We extend our gratitude to the federal government and the Government of British Columbia for this generous support, which makes this vital project possible."

Ted Craddock, Councillor for Village of Pemberton

"This project will help restore and strengthen an area of both historical and ecological importance to the Nation. Grandmother Slough has long been central to our community and its rehabilitation will greatly benefit our local ecosystem and environment."

Dean Nelson, Chief of Líl̓wat Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,263,600 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in the Water Treatment Plant. The Government of British Columbia is investing $2,719,395 and the Village of Pemberton is contributing $2,176,005 .

is contributing . The federal government is investing $1,175,404 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in the Grandmother Slough Climate Adaptation Project. The Líl̓wat Nation, with support from the Government of British Columbia , is contributing $391,801 .

, is contributing . The Green Infrastructure Stream contributes to building greener communities by reducing air and water pollution, providing clean water, increasing resilience to climate change, and fostering a clean-growth economy.

Including today's announcement, over 129 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $551 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $347 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

