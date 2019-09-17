Water Enforcement Operations: CRTF

BEAUHARNOIS, QC, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 11th the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) was conducting enforcement operations on Lake St-Francis when they intercepted a vessel with two individuals involved in the smuggling of illicit contraband tobacco.

During the interception, the vessel attempted to flee and made contact with the police boat. The suspect's vessel overturned and subsequently capsized. Both occupants of the vessel were arrested on scene without injuries. Thank you to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police SAVE (Snowmobile ATV Vessel Enforcement) unit for their assistance.

In total, seventy (70) bags of unstamped fine cut tobacco weighing a total of 1274.1 kilograms, one (1) 26 foot high-powered hydro yacht style vessel and night vision equipment were seized.

Travis Adams (35) and Jason Gray (33) both from Akwesasne Quebec have been charged with possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act, 2001. Travis Adams remains in custody until his scheduled court appearance on September 19th. Additional charges are currently pending.

Jason Gray has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield court of Justice on November 21st.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, you can contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SOURCE Cornwall Regional Task Force

For further information: Cpl. Joseph Corrigan, Cornwall RTF, 613-937-2800; Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police, 613-285-2752, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca