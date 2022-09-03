WATCH NASA'S HISTORIC ROCKET LAUNCH TO THE MOON IN IMMERSIVE 360° FORMAT

The Launch Will Be Accessible Worldwide in Virtual Reality on Meta Quest, on Facebook 360, in Domes and Planetariums and Via Mobile Operators

WHAT: The Canadian Emmy award-winning immersive production studio, Felix & Paul Studios, will broadcast live NASA's Artemis I launch in an immersive livestream hosted by retired NASA astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on Meta Quest.

WHEN: Saturday September 3 Broadcast starts at 1:15pm EDT / 10:15am PDT

WHERE: Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending will be livestreamed on:

Venues in Horizon Worlds via Meta Quest Headsets

via Meta Quest Headsets Facebook 360 on the Space Explorers Facebook page



Live and replay on Orange " Immersive Now " and LG Uplus' U+DIVE

mobile applications

" and mobile applications 200+ domes and planetariums around the world live and/or on-demand post-launch such as Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium ( Montreal, Canada ), Science North ( Sudbury, Canada ), Telus Spark Science Center ( Calgary, Canada ), Twose ( Edmonton, Canada ), Discovery Centre ( Halifax, Canada ), Ontario Space Centre ( Toronto, Canada ), H. R MacMillan Space Center ( Vancouver, Canada ), US Space and Rocket Center (US), Virginia Air & Space Science Center (US), Liberty Science Center (US), Adler Planetarium (US), Discovery Place Science (US), Planetário da Unipampa ( Brazil ), Planetarium of the Royal Observatory ( Belgium ), Museon-Omniversum ( Netherlands ), Tycho Brahe Planetarium ( Denmark ), Hamburg Planetarium ( Germany ), La Coupole ( France ), Lucern Planetarium ( Switzerland ), Armagh Observatory and Planetarium ( Ireland ), Netanya Planetarium ( Israel ), Rangsit Science Centre For Education ( Thailand ), Museum Victoria ( Australia ), and Live on an 8K high-resolution 20-meter LED dome at the Cosm Experience Center in Salt Lake City (US)

Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending is sponsored by Amazon and will be supported by fulldome distribution partners: COSM/E&S, RSA Cosmos/Konica Minolta, Sky-Skan, SSIA.

About Felix & Paul Studios

Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, creating unparalleled, highly engaging, presence-based experiences for the next generation of technology-enabled devices and venues. The studio's catalog of over thirty 3D, 360-degree experiences exhibits the "industry's best'' in the new medium of immersive storytelling, including:

The studio's content is available for distribution in a range of immersive formats including 360-degree mobile on 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets and headsets; 360-degree fulldome projection in domes and planetariums; fully-immersive VR on Meta Quest and other high-end virtual reality platforms; Giant Screen projection for science centers, space welcome centers and large-format cinemas; and the touring life-scale immersive exhibit, THE INFINITE , produced in partnership with PHI Studio. Felix & Paul Studios is the leading Space Media Company and the only media company recognized as an " Official Implementation Partner " by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

