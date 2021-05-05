Watch Canada's Best Collegiate Valorant Teams Face Off in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Canadian Finals

Red Bull Campus Clutch is an international, collegiate focused, VALORANT tournament, which looks to crown a global champion among student competitors. The Canadian leg of the event kicked off on March 27th when its first qualifier took place. After 3 qualifiers, the best 12 teams in Canada's collegiate VALORANT scene were decided, and now they must battle it out for the chance to represent Canada on the global stage, and potentially be crowned the best in the world.



Heading into the weekend, BTR is the team to beat after sweeping all 3 qualifiers with first place finishes. This weekend, they'll be battling for the chance to represent Canada at the Red Bull Campus Clutch global finals later this summer.



