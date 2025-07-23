WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND UPDATES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Continued improvement in employee retention and record safety performance complement 6.6% solid waste core pricing to drive better than expected results

Revenue of $2.407 billion , above expectations and up 7.1%

Net income (a) of $290.3 million , or $1.12 per share, adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections (b) of $333.1 million , or $1.29 per share

Adjusted EBITDA (b) of $786.4 million , above expectations and up 7.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin of 32.7% of revenue

Maintains full year 2025 outlook of $9.45 billion in revenue, $3.12 billion in adjusted EBITDA(b) and $1.30 billion in adjusted free cash flow(b)

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second quarter of 2025 and updated its outlook for the full year.

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

"Continued improvement in employee retention and record low safety rates, along with solid waste core pricing growth of 6.6%, drove underlying solid waste margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points in the period," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered results above our outlook for the quarter in spite of headwinds from lower-than-expected contributions from higher margin, commodity-related activities and continued sluggishness in the economy, along with tariff-induced uncertainties."

"As anticipated, we have already completed an outsized year of acquisition activity, at approximately $200 million in annualized revenue, with a robust pipeline and almost half of the year still ahead of us. The strength of our financial profile and free cash flow generation keeps us well-positioned for additional acquisitions, while maintaining the flexibility for increased return of capital to shareholders, including through opportunistic share repurchases already underway."

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "In spite of incremental and growing headwinds, our full year 2025 outlook remains within the ranges from February, providing for approximately 6% revenue growth and 50 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 33.0%. We remain well-positioned for upside from contributions from additional acquisitions, improvements in commodity-related activity and solid waste volumes."

Q2 2025 Results

Revenue in the second quarter totaled $2.407 billion, up from $2.248 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $459.5 million, which included $7.3 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $424.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included $15.7 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses. Net income in the second quarter was $290.3 million, or $1.12 per share on a diluted basis of 259.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $275.5 million, or $1.07 per share on a diluted basis of 258.6 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the second quarter was $333.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, versus $320.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the second quarter was $786.4 million, as compared to $731.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Six Months Year to Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenue was $4.635 billion, up from $4.321 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $27.5 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items was $849.8 million, as compared to operating income of $791.5 million in the prior year period, which included $27.2 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $531.8 million, or $2.05 per share on a diluted basis of 258.9 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $505.5 million, or $1.96 per share on a diluted basis of 258.5 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $626.2 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $588.7 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.499 billion, as compared to $1.382 billion in the prior year period.

Updated 2025 Outlook

Waste Connections also updated its outlook for 2025, which assumes no change in the current economic environment or underlying economic trends. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2025 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated to be approximately $9.450 billion ;

; Net income is estimated to be approximately $1.140 billion , and adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated to be approximately $3.120 billion , or about 33.0% of revenue;

, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately , or about 33.0% of revenue; Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $1.200 billion and $1.250 billion ; and

and ; and Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be between $2.483 billion and $2.533 billion , and adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated to be approximately $1.300 billion .





(a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections"

(b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule



Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to second quarter earnings on July 24th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 31, 2025, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #4455366.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( wasteconnections.com ) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2025 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025





















Revenues

$ 2,248,166

$ 2,407,055

$ 4,320,819

$ 4,635,231

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



1,301,070



1,392,857



2,522,853



2,684,299

Selling, general and administrative



228,848



242,966



449,583



493,100

Depreciation



241,229



257,421



463,920



499,728

Amortization of intangibles



44,124



50,236



84,414



97,878

Impairments and other operating items



8,190



4,030



8,544



10,471

Operating income



424,705



459,545



791,505



849,755





























Interest expense



(82,377)



(82,751)



(160,864)



(163,626)

Interest income



4,009



2,314



6,060



4,084

Other income, net



9,647



10,050



7,823



11,922

Income before income tax provision



355,984



389,158



644,524



702,135





























Income tax provision



(80,584)



(98,882)



(139,996)



(170,348)

Net income



275,400



290,276



504,528



531,787

Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



77



-



1,003



-

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 275,477

$ 290,276

$ 505,531

$ 531,787





























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste

Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

$ 1.96

$ 2.06





























Diluted

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

$ 1.96

$ 2.05





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



257,994,105



258,377,345



257,897,609



258,286,168

Diluted



258,565,246



258,982,647



258,523,996



258,944,234

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.285

$ 0.315

$ 0.570

$ 0.630



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2024

June 30,

2025

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 62,366

$ 110,166

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,730 and $23,612 at

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively



935,027



1,031,911

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



229,519



207,662

Total current assets



1,226,912



1,349,739

















Restricted cash



135,807



157,305

Restricted investments



78,126



77,784

Property and equipment, net



8,035,929



8,380,628

Operating lease right-of-use assets



308,198



325,050

Goodwill



7,950,406



8,220,824

Intangible assets, net



1,991,619



2,062,045

Other assets, net



90,812



105,235

Total assets

$ 19,817,809

$ 20,678,610

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 637,371

$ 729,886

Book overdraft



14,628



15,024

Deferred revenue



382,501



412,417

Accrued liabilities



736,824



705,551

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



40,490



41,762

Current portion of contingent consideration



59,169



87,800

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



7,851



8,759

Total current liabilities



1,878,834



2,001,199

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



8,072,928



8,337,178

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



272,107



279,115

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



27,993



20,272

Deferred income taxes



958,340



1,035,413

Other long-term liabilities



747,253



651,776

Total liabilities



11,957,455



12,324,953

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 258,067,487 shares issued and 258,019,389 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2024; 258,393,105 shares issued and 258,346,757 shares outstanding at

June 30, 2025



3,283,161



3,285,689

Additional paid-in capital



325,928



335,939

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(205,740)



(93,812)

Treasury shares: 48,098 and 46,348 shares at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



4,457,005



4,825,841

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,860,354



8,353,657

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



-



-

Total equity



7,860,354



8,353,657

Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,817,809

$ 20,678,610



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Six months ended June 30,





2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 504,528

$ 531,787

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss (gain) from disposal of assets, impairments and other



(1,603)



11,480

Depreciation



463,920



499,728

Amortization of intangibles



84,414



97,878

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



47,592



58,292

Current period provision for expected credit losses



8,756



5,171

Amortization of debt issuance costs



5,960



4,101

Share-based compensation



40,813



41,956

Interest accretion



19,227



25,556

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



-



(400)

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(500)



30,584

Other



1,694



(2,661)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(73,114)



(123,731)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,101,687



1,179,741

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(1,435,704)



(510,738)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(387,170)



(497,765)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



2,997



5,417

Proceeds from sale of investment in noncontrolling interests



37,000



-

Other



(11,227)



(16,886)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,794,104)



(1,019,972)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



3,140,648



1,613,594

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(2,234,998)



(1,488,785)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(12,496)



(22,895)

Change in book overdraft



1,350



397

Payments for repurchase of common shares



-



(389)

Payments for cash dividends



(147,271)



(162,950)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(31,264)



(30,934)

Debt issuance costs



(12,557)



(3,433)

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



2,183



2,593

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



286



324

Other



(4,000)



-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



701,881



(92,478)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,096)



2,007

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



8,368



69,298

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



184,038



198,173

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 192,406

$ 267,471



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025:





Three months ended June 30, 2025

Six months ended June 30, 2025

Core Price



6.6 %



6.7 %

Surcharges



(0.2 %)



(0.2 %)

Volume



(2.6 %)



(2.7 %)

Recycling



(0.3 %)



(0.2 %)

Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.2 %)



(0.5 %)

Closed Operation



(0.9 %)



(0.9 %)

Total



2.4 %



2.2 %



















Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:

































Three months ended June 30, 2024





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,583,098

$ (4,599)

$ 1,578,499

70.2 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



756,139



(314,104)



442,035

19.7 % Solid Waste Recycling



63,298



(2,133)



61,165

2.7 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



123,566



(5,779)



117,787

5.2 % Intermodal and Other



49,096



(416)



48,680

2.2 % Total

$ 2,575,197

$ (327,031)

$ 2,248,166

100.0 %

























































Three months ended June 30, 2025





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,690,785

$ (5,331)

$ 1,685,454

70.0 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



784,015



(342,396)



441,619

18.3 % Solid Waste Recycling



69,163



(2,358)



66,805

2.8 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



178,117



(8,282)



169,835

7.1 % Intermodal and Other



43,934



(592)



43,342

1.8 % Total

$ 2,766,014

$ (358,959)

$ 2,407,055

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Acquisitions, net

$ 120,705

$ 112,870

$ 198,693

$ 242,168

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2025:































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Cash Interest Paid

$ 71,642

$ 71,092

$ 138,026

$ 155,246 Cash Taxes Paid



54,974



68,965



83,381



91,140

Debt to Book Capitalization as of June 30, 2025: 50%

Internalization for the three months ended June 30, 2025: 60%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2025: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended June 30, 2025:







Basic shares outstanding

258,377,345 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

605,302 Diluted shares outstanding

258,982,647

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 275,477

$ 290,276

$ 505,531

$ 531,787 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(77)



-



(1,003)



- Plus: Income tax provision



80,584



98,882



139,996



170,348 Plus: Interest expense



82,377



82,751



160,864



163,626 Less: Interest income



(4,009)



(2,314)



(6,060)



(4,084) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



285,353



307,657



548,334



597,606 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



6,087



11,942



15,492



23,816 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



8,190



4,030



8,544



10,471 Less: Other income, net



(9,647)



(10,050)



(7,823)



(11,922) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



7,256



3,973



17,103



15,943 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



222



(734)



1,507



1,036 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 731,813

$ 786,413

$ 1,382,485

$ 1,498,627

























As % of revenues



32.6 %



32.7 %



32.0 %



32.3 %











(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 611,378

$ 638,202

$ 1,101,687

$ 1,179,741 Plus: Change in book overdraft



1,621



507



1,350



397 Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,912



4,448



2,997



5,417 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(217,219)



(285,310)



(387,170)



(497,765) Adjustments:























Transaction-related expenses(a)



3,704



8,769



8,680



11,161 Executive separation costs(b)



1,670



1,670



1,670



2,119 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(c)



-



400



-



400 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)



1,117



-



1,131



16 Tax effect(e)



(1,544)



(1,673)



(2,913)



(2,398) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 402,639

$ 367,013

$ 727,432

$ 699,088

























As % of revenues



17.9 %



15.2 %



16.8 %



15.1 %



















(a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure from 2023. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2025

2024

2025 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 275,477

$ 290,276

$ 505,531

$ 531,787 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



44,124



50,236



84,414



97,878 Impairments and other operating items(b)



8,190



4,030



8,544



10,471 Transaction-related expenses(c)



7,256



3,973



17,103



15,943 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



222



(734)



1,507



1,036 Tax effect(e)



(15,222)



(14,687)



(28,385)



(30,898) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 320,047

$ 333,094

$ 588,714

$ 626,217 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste

Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 1.07

$ 1.12

$ 1.96

$ 2.05 Adjusted net income

$ 1.24

$ 1.29

$ 2.28

$ 2.42



















(a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

UPDATED 2025 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:













Updated 2025 Outlook



Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 1,140,000



Plus: Income tax provision (a)

367,472

Approximate 24.4% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net

322,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

1,031,000

Approximately 10.9% of revenue Plus: Amortization

196,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

48,000



Plus: Impairments and other operating items (b)

10,471



Less: Other income, net (b)

(11,922)



Adjustments: (b)







Plus: Transaction-related expenses

15,943



Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards

1,036



Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,120,000

Approximately 33.0% of revenue





























(a) Approximately 24.4% full year effective tax rate, including amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025. (b) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as shown on page 9.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:





Updated 2025 Outlook



Low

Estimate



High

Estimate Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,482,888

$ 2,532,888 Plus: Change in book overdraft (a)

397



397 Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets (a)

5,417



5,417 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(1,200,000)



(1,250,000) Adjustments: (a)









Transaction-related expenses

11,161



11,161 Executive separation costs

2,119



2,119 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings

400



400 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants

16



16 Tax effect

(2,398)



(2,398) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,300,000

$ 1,300,000























(a) Reflects amounts reported for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, as shown on page 10.

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.