Wasion Americas Continues North American Growth with Key Milestones for the Aventa™ Meter

The Wasion America Aventa™ Electric Meter Achieves ANSI C12.1-2024 Compliance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wasion Americas, Inc. today announced that the Aventa™ Meter has successfully completed independent testing to ANSI C12.1-2024 standards, validating performance for the company's Form 2S, Form 2S with Remote Disconnect, and Form 16S meter configurations. The evaluation confirmed compliance with the foundational North American performance standard for electricity metering across accuracy, environmental, electrical, and mechanical performance requirements.

One Meter. Any Network. Total Flexibility.

This milestone represents another significant step in the continued advancement of the Aventa™ Meter, providing North American utilities with a flexible, communications-agnostic meter designed to support evolving utility strategies while meeting rigorous industry performance expectations.

"The Wasion Americas Aventa™ Meter was engineered to give utilities flexibility without compromising quality, reliability, or security," said Jeff Carkhuff, Chief Operating Officer of Wasion Americas. "Successfully completing ANSI C12.1-2024 performance testing reinforces our commitment to delivering products utilities can deploy with confidence while continuing to invest in innovations that prepare the grid for the future."

The ANSI validation follows Wasion Americas' recently announced partnership with Crytica Security, which brings advanced cybersecurity capabilities to the grid edge through continuous monitoring and vulnerability intelligence. Together, the two milestones demonstrate Wasion Americas' commitment to delivering metering solutions that address both traditional performance requirements and emerging cybersecurity challenges facing modern electric utilities.

Designed specifically for North American utilities, the Aventa™ Meter combines revenue-grade metering accuracy with an open, communications-agnostic architecture that enables utilities to deploy the networking technology that best fits their operational needs. The meter also supports advanced power quality capabilities, enhanced theft and safety detection sensors, and standards-based interoperability, providing utilities with the flexibility to modernize their infrastructure while protecting long-term technology investments.

For more information about the Aventa™ Meter, visit WasionAmericas.com/products.

About Wasion Americas, Inc.

Wasion Americas, Inc., headquartered near Raleigh, North Carolina, partners with utilities and industries across North America to deliver advanced, standards-compliant hardware platforms that enhance grid reliability, efficiency, and safety. We combine proven manufacturing excellence with deep industry expertise and responsive local support to reduce lead times, ensure quality, and power the transition to a more resilient and efficient grid. Learn more at www.wasionamericas.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Lockwood

VP Marketing & Communications, Wasion Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Wasion Americas