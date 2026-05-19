Wasion Americas and Crytica Security Announce Partnership to Enhance Utility Security at the Grid Edge

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wasion Americas, Inc., a provider of advanced hardware platforms, including distribution transformer and electric metering solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Crytica Security, Inc., a pioneer in edge-based cybersecurity for operational technology (OT), to integrate Crytica's Rapid Detection Alert and Isolation (RDAi™) technology into the Wasion Americas Aventa™ Electric Meter, a flexible, next-generation meter that delivers long-term value.

Through this collaboration, Wasion Americas' electric meters will be designated as "Crytica Ready," enabling utilities to activate advanced, device-level security directly at the endpoint. The integration provides seamless support for both on-premise deployments and integration with participating AMI vendors, allowing utilities to deploy enhanced protection without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Solution offers real-time device level detection of unauthorized changes, anomalous behavior, and emerging cyber threats Post this

As utilities modernize grid operations and expand distributed intelligence at the edge, endpoint devices such as smart meters are increasingly critical--and increasingly targeted. The joint solution addresses a growing need for real-time detection of unauthorized changes, anomalous behavior, and emerging cyber threats directly on the device.

"Wasion Americas is committed to delivering secure, future-ready metering solutions that empower utilities to operate with confidence," said Jeff Carkhuff, Chief Operating Officer. "By partnering with Crytica, we are extending that commitment to cybersecurity at the edge, giving our customers the ability to activate advanced protection on demand, without adding complexity to their operations."

Crytica's RDAi™ technology is purpose-built for resource-constrained OT and IoT devices. Its ultra-lightweight probe operates at the application layer, continuously monitoring for unauthorized code execution, configuration changes, and performance anomalies--without impacting device performance or generating false positives.

"Wasion Americas' architecture and forward-thinking approach to interoperability make them an ideal partner," said Jake Blanchard, Crytica's VP of OEM Sales. "Together, we are enabling a new standard for securing grid edge devices--where protection is embedded, scalable, and immediately actionable for utilities."

The "Crytica Ready" designation allows utilities to deploy meters with embedded security capabilities that can be activated at any point in the device lifecycle. This flexible model supports a range of operational environments, including utility-managed infrastructure, AMI service providers, and hybrid deployment models.

Wasion Americas Media Contact:

Angela Lockwood

VP Marketing & Communications, Wasion Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

Crytica Security Media Contact:

Caitlyn Crotz

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Wasion Americas