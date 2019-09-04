Wasilenkoff Sells Shares

Pursuant to Section 5.2(2) of NI 62-104/103.

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Wasilenkoff announces that he disposed, through the open market Toronto Stock Exchange 493,500 Class A Common Voting Shares ("Shares") of Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd. at an average price of $0.147CAD per share for total gross proceeds of $72,598.80CAD between August 20th and September 3rd, 2019.

On August 19th, 2019 Wasilenkoff held 2,105,302 Shares and 126,785 DSUs being approximately 14.9% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

As at September 4, 2019, Wasilenkoff holds 1,611,802 Shares, and 126,785 DSUs that will vest on or before May 28th, 2020, being approximately 11.6% of the total issued and outstanding shares.

Fortress Global Enterprises Ltd. 157 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, BC.

SOURCE Chadwick Wasilenkoff

For further information: Chadwick Wasilenkoff, chadwasilenkoff@gmail.com