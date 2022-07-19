Washington Gas Light Company Selects Copperleaf for Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, today announced the selection of its decision analytics solution by Washington Gas Light Company ("WGL"), a regulated natural gas utility that provides safe, reliable natural gas service to more than 1.2 million customers throughout Washington, D.C., and in parts of Maryland and Virginia.

WGL will leverage Copperleaf Portfolio™ and Copperleaf Value™ to support its capital portfolio decision-making process and ensure investment plans are aligned with the Company's corporate objectives. Copperleaf will also provide real-time visibility into the risk exposure of WGL's critical infrastructure which is an essential component of effective decision making.

"In a complex asset-based industry, making strategic decisions about how best to sustain and expand our infrastructure has never been more challenging," said Kevin Murphy, Washington Gas Vice President, Asset Management, Engineering and Supply. "Washington Gas is looking forward to exploring how Copperleaf can help us build plans that manage risk and maximize value."

"We're thrilled to welcome WGL to the Copperleaf Community," said Dawen Nozdryn-Plotnicki, Copperleaf Managing Director, Americas. "Our solutions will help WGL make value-based, risk-informed decisions in support of its objective to be a leading source for clean, efficient, and diverse energy solutions."

About Washington Gas

Washington Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd, is a regulated natural gas utility that provides safe, reliable natural gas service to more than 1.2 million customers in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The company has been providing energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers for more than 171 years. Visit us at www.washingtongas.com.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX: CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

