MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal becomes sponsor of the exhibition Saints, sinners, lovers and fools: three hundred years of Flemish masterworks presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts from June 8 to October 20 2024. This captivating exhibition will offer visitors an immersive exploration of significant Flemish art through the ages, highlighting iconic works and unique artistic treasures.

Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal is delighted to support this major cultural initiative, which promotes the appreciation of the arts and the richness of the Flemish artistic heritage. This collaboration reflects Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal's commitment to the city's cultural community, as well as its desire to support cultural events of international scope.

Warwick Hotels and Resorts has deep roots in the Flemish community, with two hotel properties in Belgium. The exhibition Saints, sinners, lovers and fools: three hundred years of Flemish masterworks has been made in collaboration with the Denver Art Museum, in which city Warwick Hotels and Resorts is also present.

In addition, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal is proud to highlight the presence of Ms. Clare Annabelle Chiu on the Board of Directors of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, as well as her role as Vice-President of the Warwick Hotels and Resorts group. Ms. Chiu's dedication to the arts and her contribution to the cultural development of Montreal are key elements of this collaboration.

About Warwick Hotels and Resorts:

Warwick Hotels and Resorts was founded in 1980 with the purchase of the Warwick New York, a hotel originally built by William Randolph Hearst for his Hollywood friends. WHR now includes more than 40 prestigious hotels, resorts and spas worldwide. The 20 or so hotels located in the Americas, Europe and the South Pacific are wholly owned and operated by WHR. Another 20 or so hotels either are affiliates, which participate in sales and marketing activities of the Group or operated under management contracts.

Further details can be found at www.warwickhotels.com.

SOURCE Warwick Hotels and Resorts

For further information: Bruno Bernier, Director, sales and marketing, Warwick Le Crystal - Montreal, T. : 514-657-8111, E. : [email protected]