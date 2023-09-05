MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The iconic Warwick Hotels & Resorts (WHR) opens their first property in Canada with Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal, in the midst of the city's economic and cultural center. Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal features 131 rooms and suites and follows WHR's core strategy, namely, having hotels located in the center of commercial, cultural and gastronomic activities of international gateway cities.

Courtesy of Warwick Le Crystal-Montréal (CNW Group/Warwick Hotels & Resorts (WHR))

Each hotel in the Warwick Collection reflects the spirit of the origins in the locale it inhabits, originality and personality it possesses, made exquisite by influences of its history, people and culture. Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal is conveniently located in downtown Montréal close to the city's top entertainment, sports and popular attractions, and is the closest hotel to the iconic and popular Bell Center.

"The WHR hotel collection is proud to have chosen Montreal as the premier destination within the collection in Canada," says Clare Chiu, Vice President of Development of Warwick Hotels and Resorts. "With its prime location in the heart of Montreal's economic activity, its recognized international diversity, and its unique Franco-American culture, the Warwick Le Crystal hotel undoubtedly reflects the DNA of the Group."

"The arrival of Warwick Le Crystal in downtown Montreal, formerly known as Hotel Le Crystal, marks a new beginning alongside the esteemed Warwick family and its international reputation. Our clients seek personalized service, comfort, and authentic experiences," adds Eric Hamel, General Manager of Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal. "That is precisely what Warwick Le Crystal - Montreal will strive to deliver."

Guests visiting the hotel can now enjoy an extraordinary stay in one of the hotel's beautifully appointed suites that combine chic and urban style, specially designed for maximum comfort, with living spaces brightened by natural light and a soothing atmosphere. The suites at Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal feature kitchenettes, king sized beds and amenities made for comfortable, long term and family friendly stays. The hotel suites are generously oversized, with many of them boasting balconies and terraces - a rare commodity in the city center.

Visitors and guests can also indulge in the hotel's lifestyle and wellness center on the 12th-floor that offers moments of relaxation with a panoramic view of downtown Montréal, featuring an indoor pool, an outdoor terrace hot tub, a sauna, a fitness center, and the celebrated spa, Eléments Maison de Beauté.

WHR immerses guests in a truly unique experience rich in local history and prestige. Having built a strong presence in the hearts of international cities such as Paris, New York, London, Geneva, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, WHR is thrilled to expand its geographical reach into Canada with Warwick Le Crystal - Montréal.

WHR was founded over 35 years ago starting with its first hotel - the iconic Warwick New York, acquired in 1980. An emblematic establishment of the Big Apple since 1926, The Warwick Hotel New York was commissioned by William Randolph Hearst with inspiration from his love, actress Marion Davis, and was built next to the Ziegfeld Theatre to host their Hollywood friends. Since then, the hotel continues to host celebrities and is synonymous with New York glamour and understated elegance.

Inspired by the heritage of this hotel, Warwick has developed a collection of luxury hotels and resorts worldwide derived from its identity. Each Warwick hotel is bound by its individuality along with its own remarkable and unique story to tell. Warwick Le Crystal – Montréal welcomed its first guests in May this year.

About Warwick Hotels and Resorts

Warwick Hotels and Resorts was founded in 1980 with the purchase of the Warwick New York, a hotel originally built by William Randolph Hearst for his Hollywood friends. WHR now includes more than 40 prestigious hotels, resorts and spas worldwide. The 20 or so hotels located in the Americas, Europe and the South Pacific are wholly owned and operated by WHR. Another 20 or so hotels are either affiliates which participate in sales and marketing activities of the Group or operated under management contracts.

