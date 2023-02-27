PARIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Warwick Hotels and Resorts (WHR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hotel Le Crystal, located in downtown Montreal on the corner of Rue de la Montagne and Boulevard René-Lévesque. The hotel will henceforth be known as Warwick Le Crystal–Montreal.

Having built a strong presence in the hearts of international cities such as Paris, New York, London, Geneva, Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco, WHR is thrilled to expand its geographical reach into Canada through this latest acquisition.

Warwick Le Crystal–Montreal will feature 131 rooms and suites and follows WHR's core strategy, namely, having hotels located in the centre of commercial, cultural and gastronomic activities of international gateway cities.

The guest rooms of Warwick Le Crystal–Montreal will be amongst the largest in the city, and most of them have kitchenettes. There is also an indoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, underground parking, a number of meeting rooms and the celebrated spa Elements Maison de Beauté. At the lobby level, there is a renowned Asian restaurant, Siam.

"Our Group is delighted with this acquisition, which is an excellent addition to our portfolio. Hotel Le Crystal shares many attributes of other Warwick hotels," said Richard Chiu, President and Founder of Warwick Hotels and Resorts.

"With its prime location and its spacious and stylishly designed guest rooms, Hotel Le Crystal reflects the DNA of our Group," added Clare Chiu, Vice President of Development. "Our guests seek luxurious comfort, excellent service and authentic experiences. This is precisely what Warwick Le Crystal–Montreal will deliver."

Warwick Le Crystal–Montreal is scheduled to welcome its first guests in May this year. Further announcements will be forthcoming.

About Warwick Hotels and Resorts:

Warwick Hotels and Resorts was founded in 1980 with the purchase of the Warwick New York, a hotel originally built by William Randolph Hearst for his Hollywood friends. WHR now includes more than 40 prestigious hotels, resorts and spas worldwide. The 20 or so hotels located in the Americas, Europe and the South Pacific are wholly owned and operated by WHR. Another 20 or so hotels are either affiliates which participate in sales and marketing activities of the Group or operated under management contracts.

Further details can be found at www.warwickhotels.com.

