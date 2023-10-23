Warsaw gains ever greater tourist recognition

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- When in January this year, CNN announced a ranking of places recommended to visit, putting Poland in first position, interest in travelling from North America to Warsaw grew significantly. It intensified even more when Warsaw won the European Best Destination 2023 competition. What is it about the Polish capital that makes tourists choose it as a travel destination?

Global tourism trends show that people are ever more willing to travel to less obvious places that they can visit safely and without thousands of other tourists. While such a scenario is unlikely for big European cities, Warsaw is a place in which one can relax and enjoy its beauty at leisure. Although it is situated in the heart of Europe, the capital of Poland is still a little-known metropolis. Those who see it for the first time are amazed by how much there is to discover.

Visitors are invariably delighted by the Old Town, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The walls of the Old Town hide the city's tragic history and at the same time bear witness to the heroic efforts of Varsovians to preserve its valuable heritage. Warsaw's Old Town was almost completely destroyed by the Nazis, but immediately after the end of the Second World War, the city's residents set about its reconstruction. Today it is a unique place on the global scale and a symbol of the Polish nation's irrepressibility.

The city's green calling card is the Vistula River, on the banks of which Varsovians relax with pleasure on summer evenings and at weekends. Warsaw is the only European capital that can boast a wild river. The Vistula's preserved natural right river bank is a phenomenon to behold and provides a habitat for many species of wild birds. Along the opposite bank stretch elegant boulevards with fashionable clubs open until late at night.

Many tourists decide to visit Warsaw in the winter. And not without reason — with its colourful Christmas decorations, the city is almost as attractive as in the summer. The first winter attractions appear as early as November, but it is definitely December that has the most to offer. The Christmas illuminations, the beautiful Christmas tree in Castle Square, the Christmas Market and many skating rinks entice visitors to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere and hum a traditional Polish carol. Learn more: www.go2warsaw.pl

