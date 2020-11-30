WarnerMedia and the Canadian Academy join forces to provide opportunity for experienced Canadian writers from underrepresented communities

WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program now open for submissions through December 18, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) and WarnerMedia announced today that the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program, a talent activation initiative focused on experienced Canadian writers from underrepresented communities, is now open for submissions through Friday, December 18, 2020 on Academy.ca/WMAccess_Writers .

The WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program is offered in English and French to storytellers of all genders, abilities and identities from underrepresented communities in Canada, including members of Indigenous, Black, racialized groups, people with disabilities, LGBTQ2+ and Francophone minority communities. These creators are experts in their craft but may not have had the opportunity to reach their full industry potential, and whose individual voices and perspectives need to be heard and amplified. Over a period of roughly nine months, the eight to 12 applicants selected will have the opportunity to hone their artistry; gain deeper industry knowledge; and experience invaluable exposure to WarnerMedia executives, creators and established industry professionals, as well as workshop an unfinished script into a viable draft.

Following the closure of submissions on Friday, December 18, 2020, WarnerMedia and the Canadian Academy will conduct internal, peer, and juried reviews to determine the eight to 12 participants of the program. The inaugural class of the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program will begin in June 2021.

"We recognize that underrepresented writers in Canada have a broad spectrum of industry experience," said Deanna Cadette, Executive Director of WarnerMedia's Global Access Programs-Canada. "With these initiatives we look forward to bringing together a variety of backgrounds and, along with our incredible partners at the Academy, aim to create space and opportunity for these individuals to step into their excellence."

"Talent development programs focused on inclusivity often prioritize emerging talent, however this program will spotlight working writers who have not yet been given the resources to develop their own ideas," said Beth Janson, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. "We are excited to work with homegrown writers whose ideas have so often been undervalued in our industry, and are thrilled to be collaborating with WarnerMedia on this program; we look forward to bringing it to life together."

WarnerMedia and the Canadian Academy are jointly committed to elevating the voices of underrepresented Canadian creators on their path to achieving global success and exposure. Following the announcement of a multi-year partnership earlier this year , the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program is the first in a pair of programs focused on increasing representation and building a more inclusive and innovative industry both in front of and behind the camera. WarnerMedia will be launching several initiatives over the next several months for above and below-the-line talent across the country. The initiatives aim to nurture a sustainable pipeline of Canadian talent as the global demand for unique voices and authentic content grows.

The WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program is a multi-year initiative sponsored by WarnerMedia and administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, in collaboration with Telefilm Canada.

Learn more about the WarnerMedia x Canadian Academy Global Access Writers Program and submit your application at Academy.ca/WMAccess_Writers .

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. We are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors. Our more than 4,000 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, we deliver professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television proudly acknowledges the support of its Leading Media Partner, CBC; its Premier Partner, Telefilm Canada; Platinum Partner, CTV; Principal Partner, Netflix; and its Lead Partners, the Canada Media Fund, Cineplex, and the Cogeco Fund.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia, and its suite of brands like Warner Bros., CNN, HBO Max, HBO, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and many more, have long been committed to equity and inclusion as moral and business imperatives. It is essential that our content and creative partners reflect the diversity of our society and the world around us. Together with other production companies, networks, guilds, unions, talent agencies and others in the industry, WarnerMedia is committed to greater inclusion of people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities and other underrepresented groups in greater numbers both in front of and behind the camera.

About Telefilm Canada

Telefilm is dedicated to the cultural, commercial and industrial success of Canada's audiovisual industry. Through funding and promotion programs, Telefilm supports dynamic companies and creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual coproduction treaties to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Launched in 2012, the Talent Fund accepts private donations which principally support emerging talent. Visit telefilm.ca and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Telefilm_Canada and on Facebook at facebook.com/telefilmcanada .

