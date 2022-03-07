Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Post Consumer Brands Announce Arrival of PEBBLES™ Cereal in Canada

TORONTO, March 7th, 2022 /CNW/ - Yabba Dabba Doo, Eh? Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Post Consumer Brands today announced Fruity PEBBLES™ and Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereals are now available at Canadian grocery stores. The announcement comes in celebration of National Cereal Day, in addition to celebrating 50 years of PEBBLES at the heart of pop culture.

First introduced in 1971, PEBBLES cereal was the first brand ever centered on a media character - named, of course, in honour of Fred and Wilma Flintstones' daughter, Pebbles, from the beloved Hannah-Barbera animated series, "The Flintstones." Today, this classic cereal remains a breakfast staple: it's the number one selling kids cereal brand in the United States, and more than 1.4 billion bowls of PEBBLES cereal are enjoyed every year.

"We've heard countless stories of cross-border PEBBLES cereal shopping to satisfy Canadian cravings," said David Bagozzi, Vice President of Marketing, Post Consumer Brands Canada. "We're thrilled to finally be giving Canadians what they've been asking for: PEBBLES cereal in Canada. This timeless cereal truly brings joy to breakfast time - we always say that when you start your day with PEBBLES cereal, amazing things can happen."

This crispy crunchy rice cereal is now available in two delicious flavours, Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES, at major grocery stores across Canada.

And because PEBBLES cereal brings big flavour to big ideas, the brand has curated a ton of fun crafts and activities online at www.postconsumerbrands.ca/brand/pebbles. Grab a box, grab a bowl, and Yabba Dabba Doo YOU.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Foods Canada Inc. is the manufacturer of iconic ready-to-eat cereal brands including Shreddies, Honeycomb, Sugar Crisp, Alpha-Bits, Shredded Wheat, Great Grains, Honey Bunches of Oats and other great tasting cereals. For more information, please visit www.postconsumerbrands.ca.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ HB. (s22)

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands Canada

For further information: Cristina Rotondo, Craft Public Relations, (416) 707-1700 | [email protected]