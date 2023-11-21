WARM UP TO WINTER AT THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO: YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto's holiday buzz is in full swing, with lights and endless festive fun along its streets. Whether you crave a serene winter getaway or a downtown shopping adventure, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is your ultimate holiday haven. Unwrap the joy of the season with us and make memories to last a lifetime.
Here are a few reasons to plan your winter getaway at the Chelsea:
- Stay and Save!
- Black Friday Sale - Unwrap an early holiday present with our Black Friday offer and the lowest rate of the year! From November 21st to 27th, 2023, book your winter getaway from just $169 per night, (fully prepaid and non-refundable) for stay dates from November 21st, 2023, to March 31st, 2024. Relish the savings and do not miss this opportunity to make unforgettable winter memories in the heart of Toronto!
- Holiday Sale – Book your winter getaway or cozy staycation at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto and save up to 20% off the Best Available Rate. Rooms and rates are subject to availability.
- Stress-Free Festive Planning: From cozy gatherings to grand celebrations, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, stands as the ideal destination for every customized event, designed to suit your desires. Festive offerings include innovative menu planning, preferred room rates and cost-saving solutions, in one convenient location. Just round up your friends and/or colleagues, and leave the planning to us!
- Your Room Key Unlocks More Than Just Your Door: Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of the city's top attractions. Immerse yourself in art at the Art Gallery of Ontario and Royal Ontario Museum, enjoy jazz nights with the underwater world at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, and get littlized at Toronto's newest unique attraction, Little Canada. Ask the hotel's concierge for more information about the Show Your Key and Save program.
- Book a Stylish Executive Room: Elevate your stay in our newly renovated Executive Rooms, which is the ideal choice for guests looking for modern comfort and stylish design. Room amenities include private balconies, a Nespresso® coffee machine, a mini-fridge, and more! Rooms and rates are subject to availability.
- Eat, Drink, and Be Merry: Start your morning with a Salted Caramel Mocha at Express|o coffee and wine bar. For a cozy evening in, enjoy Festive handcrafted cocktails and dinner from a diverse menu at Elm Street Bar & Lounge. You also do not want to miss the happy hour from 3pm – 5pm.
- Santa Claus Is Coming To Chelsea: Share your holiday wishes with the merry man in red as Santa Claus himself will be at the Chelsea from November 24th to December 24th! Join Santa on November 26th as he parades through the streets of Toronto.
- Fun in the City: Revel in the magic of the season at Casa Loma during Christmas at the Castle. Enjoy ice skating right outside the hotel at the Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail. Take a stroll through the Winter Village at the Distillery District, which is open until January 7th, 2024, an outdoor holiday market for timeless holiday charm and vendor cabins full of festive items and gifts. This year, enjoy the festive ambience at the CN Tower with a new Holiday Market from December 1st to January 7th, with free admission.
- Arts, Culture, and Sports:
- TSO Holiday Pops – save up to 20% on a jolly celebration for the whole family. Experience a whirlwind of timeless classics and festive favorites with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, igniting your holiday spirit.
- See the Toronto Maple Leafs in action or get into spirit with the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena.
As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com
