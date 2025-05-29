WareMatch Secures $2 Million to Accelerate the Growth of its Transformative 3PL Warehouse Marketplace

The new and innovative leasing platform connecting businesses with tailored warehousing solutions is set to expand internationally

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - WareMatch Inc., a new centralized third-party logistics (3PL) marketplace and industrial leasing platform, has received $2 million in funding to expand internationally and continue building a more comprehensive, intuitive, and transparent 3PL marketplace.

The funding was raised through a mix of venture capital and strategic partnerships with globally positioned firms. Led by Fit Ventures, a U.S.-based private equity firm founded by prominent entrepreneur David Baazov, the round also drew strong international interest.

Notable overseas participants include Esanjo Capital, a Dubai-based investment firm, and Farfill, a U.K.-based fulfillment company. While WareMatch's current focus is building its presence in North America, both partners bring strategic value to WareMatch's global expansion plans.

"Our vision is to help WareMatch accelerate its global footprint, making warehouse discovery and space leasing seamless for businesses of all sizes. With our combined expertise and strategic network, we're committed to supporting rapid expansion across Europe, MENA (Middle East & North Africa), and APAC (Australia & Asia Pacific) —empowering WareMatch to deliver greater value for customers worldwide," said Aamir Kassim, CEO of Farfill.

WareMatch was launched in January 2025 in Montreal, Canada by Ryan Kalisky, Ben Toulch, and Rahul Bains. The platform is designed to match customers with the best-fit warehouse solutions for their unique requirements while providing clear cost comparisons to help end users make smarter, data-driven decisions.

"Our goal is to focus on building a robust, scalable tech that can handle growing demand. Instead of bootstrapping and constantly playing catch-up on features, we're investing ahead of the curve. Our partners share our belief that there's a global need for a platform like WareMatch, and with the right investment in technology, we have a real shot at transforming the warehousing industry worldwide," said Ryan Kalisky, CEO of WareMatch.

WareMatch is a streamlined, all-in-one marketplace enabling users to browse, compare, and book space directly on the platform. After filling out a brief questionnaire or uploading information about their goods, they receive a tailored list of warehouses that meet their specific needs.

For 3PL providers, the platform empowers them to effortlessly market their space, services, certifications, and more. Warehouse owners and operators can list their available space and adjust their pricing in a matter of minutes to keep up with ever-changing market demand.

"We're building an ecosystem for a massive, fragmented industry that lacks transparency, connectivity, and modern marketing tools. Our all-in-one platform connects 3PL warehouse operators to share knowledge, fill space faster, and find the right partners to optimize operations. WareMatch is more than just lead generation, we're creating the infrastructure the warehousing industry needs to operate smarter and grow efficiently in today's market," said Ben Toulch, COO of WareMatch.

According to Armstrong & Armstrong, the global third-party logistics market generated US$1.16 trillion in 2023. WareMatch not only provides businesses with a list of 3PL warehouse spaces, it also helps them find the short-term industrial lease options they need.

With an influx of businesses trying to keep up with fluctuating demand, WareMatch represents a user-friendly, effective solution to help organizations manage their inventory spikes and mitigate supply chain uncertainties, even during seasonal peaks.

Amid a fragmented industry where 3PL warehouses are deeply invested in operations but often lag in marketing, WareMatch provides an all-in-one solution that simplifies 3PL sourcing for businesses while serving as a marketing engine for warehouse operators. By making the process more transparent and efficient, WareMatch allows operators to focus on running their facilities while helping them quickly fill space, faster and smarter.

WareMatch is a 3PL marketplace and flexible industrial leasing platform, connecting organizations with the warehouse service providers that meet their needs. The company was launched in 2025 by Ryan Kalisky, Ben Toulch, and Rahul Bains with the goal of providing businesses and 3PL operators with a more transparent and effective way to connect.

