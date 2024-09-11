Wardell Gillis Joins Forces with Procido LLP to Provide Comprehensive Legal Services

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Wardell Gillis and Procido LLP have merged to create a full-service law firm serving key sectors in the Prairies and Ontario. This strategic merger combines extensive legal expertise with innovative solutions, benefiting SMEs, multinationals, and investors. The partnership blends traditional legal practices with top tier service, crucial for Canada's key industries.

With increasing investments in the Prairie provinces and Ontario, particularly in energy, agriculture, and clean technology, the merger will provide tailored, results-oriented legal services that drive business success to current and future clients.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability

The new firm is a crucial partner for businesses in Canada. It specializes in business law, corporate transactions, intellectual property, and energy and mining law, supporting industries undergoing rapid growth and technological transformation. With strong local connections, the team is committed to guiding clients through market changes while promoting sustainable business

A Commitment to Legal Excellence

Troy Baril, Managing Partner at Procido LLP, shared his enthusiasm: "Our commitment to provide diversified and continually evolving service offerings, makes this merger a natural evolution to empowering our clients. By expanding our team, we're not just enhancing our legal expertise—we're becoming a stronger partner in driving economic growth and investment across many sectors. This merger marks a clear example of our dedicated focus on fostering business success, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

Bill Wardell, Founder of Wardell Gillis, remarked: "This merger represents a significant step forward for the businesses, farming families, and communities we serve. By combining our expertise, we ensure continuity for our clients and reinforce our commitment to helping them grow and thrive in the face of evolving and dynamic marketplace."

Smooth Transition for Clients

Clients can anticipate a seamless transition as the firm adopts Procido's tech-driven platform, emphasizing collaboration, cost predictability, and exceptional client service, while honouring longstanding relationships.

About Procido LLP

Leading in legal service innovation, Procido LLP offers seasoned expertise and customized solutions that meet the demands of today and tomorrow's challenges. With offices in Saskatoon, Calgary, Toronto, and Winnipeg, the firm is committed to building enduring client relationships and acting as a trusted advisor in a rapidly changing market. For more information, visit www.procido.com

SOURCE Procido LLP

Media Contact Information: Lindsay Brumwell, [email protected], 306.216.7523